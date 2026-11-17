Derby County host Bristol City on Wednesday, Desember 9, 2026 at Pride Park in Derby.

In their most recent encounter in January 2026, Derby County secured a dominant 5-0 victory against Bristol City away at Ashton Gate. Prior to that heavy defeat, the two teams played out a competitive 1-1 draw at Pride Park during the early stages of the 2025–26 season.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Derby County vs Bristol City, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Derby County vs Bristol City Championship kick-off?

Derby County vs Bristol City takes place at Pride Park in Derby on Wednesday, Desember 9, 2026.

Championship - Game Week 20 9 Dec 2026 - 14:45 Pride Park

How to buy Derby County vs Bristol City Championship tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Derby County vs Bristol City Championship fixture, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can purchase tickets directly through the official Derby County and Bristol City ticketing platforms of the clubs involved.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Championship fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Derby County vs Bristol City Championship tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the Derby County vs Bristol City Championship fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Adult Standard Tickets: Generally range from approximately €35 to €45 .

Generally range from approximately . Concession & Junior Tickets: Typically range from €12 to €30.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Corner & Goal Sections: Start around €91 to €104 .

Start around . Sideline & Longside Tiers: Range from roughly €105 to €132 .

Range from roughly . Hospitality & VIP Packages: Start from about €130.

Derby County vs Bristol City Championship: Everything you need to know

Derby County vs Bristol City Form

Derby County have won one, drawn one and lost three of their last five Championship matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 home win over Bolton Wanderers, a turnaround after going behind in the first half. Prior to that, they suffered a 4-0 defeat to Norwich City and a 4-1 loss to Millwall. Across the five matches, Derby have scored five goals and conceded eleven.

Bristol City have won one, drawn one and lost three of their last five. Their most recent outing was a 0-5 defeat to Norwich City, following a 1-2 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Robins' sole win in that run came at Bolton, where they won 3-2 away from home. They have scored three goals and conceded nine across the five fixtures.

Derby County vs Bristol City: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in January 2026, when Bristol City hosted Derby at Ashton Gate and lost 0-5. Before that, Derby and Bristol City drew 1-1 at Pride Park in August 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Derby have won three, Bristol City have won one, and one match ended level.