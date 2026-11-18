Brann host Braga on Thursday, December 10, 2026 at Brann Stadion in Bergen.

SK Brann and SC Braga share no prior competitive history, making this upcoming UEFA Conference League match their very first head-to-head meeting. The two clubs face off during the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Conference League campaign as they battle for crucial points to secure a spot in the knockout rounds.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Brann vs Braga, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Brann vs Braga Conference League kick-off?

Brann vs Braga kicks off at Brann Stadion in Bergen on Thursday, December 10, 2026.

Conference League - Game Week 5 10 Dec 2026 - 12:45 Brann Stadion

How to buy Brann vs Braga Conference League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming Brann vs Braga Conference League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The primary and most reliable method is through the official websites and ticket portals of the host club, SK Brann, where general admission and member allocations are first released.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Conference League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Brann vs Braga Conference League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the Brann vs Braga Conference League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Adult General Admission: €30 to €60.

€30 to €60. Concession Tickets (Children, Students, Seniors): €15 to €25.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Seating / Upper Tier: €50 to €80.

€50 to €80. Premium / Choice Seats: €100 to €250+.

Brann vs Braga Conference League: Everything you need to know

Brann vs Braga Form

Brann have recorded one win, two draws and one defeat from their last five competitive matches, with a cup win over Grorud also in that run. They scored nine goals and conceded seven across those five games. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Fredrikstad in the Eliteserien, and they drew 1-1 with St. Truiden in the Conference League before that. A 3-2 win over Molde earlier in November shows they are capable of winning, but defensive consistency has been a concern.

Braga have taken two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five matches. They beat Rio Ave 1-0 in Liga Portugal on November 8 and won 3-0 against Famalicao before that. Their Conference League form includes a 0-0 draw with Aarhus GF. One of their two defeats came on penalties, recorded as a loss despite a 2-2 scoreline against Famalicao in the League Cup.

Brann vs Braga: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Brann and Braga. This fixture may represent a first competitive encounter between the two clubs.