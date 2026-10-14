How to get Boca Juniors vs Talleres tickets: Liga Profesional prices, 16 Oct fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Boca Juniors hosts Talleres de Córdoba at the iconic Estadio Alberto J. Armando - widely known as La Bombonera - on Friday, 16 October 2026, with kick-off scheduled for 21:30 ART (local time).

When is Boca Juniors vs Talleres Liga Profesional kick-off?

Liga Profesional - Game Week 13 16 Oct 2026 - 20:30

How to buy Boca Juniors vs Talleres tickets?

Club Members Only ( SoySocio ): Boca Juniors does not hold general public sales. Official tickets are distributed exclusively through the SoySocio portal, giving first priority to Socios Activos (for populares and plateas) and remaining inventory to Socios Adherentes.

Matchday Tour Packages: Non-members and tourists typically gain entry through local tour operators (such as LandingPadBA or Tangol), which bundle stadium access with local guides, pre-match hospitality, and neighborhood transfers.

Secondary Marketplaces: Third-party ticketing platforms and resale agencies offer individual passes and hospitality tickets at premium, demand-based prices - provided they include entry guarantees.

Matchday Tips & Entry Advice

Carry Photo Identification: Under Argentina's Tribuna Segura matchday security protocol, every attendee must carry an official government-issued ID (or physical passport for foreign visitors) to pass police checkpoints surrounding the stadium.

Beware of Street Resellers: Do not purchase tickets or magnetic cards from touts (revendedores) outside the stadium on matchday. Fake passes are common and will be rejected at the digital turnstiles.

Arrive Early: The streets of the La Boca neighborhood become congested hours before kick-off. Aim to reach the security perimeter at least 90 minutes ahead of the 21:30 start time.

Away Fan Policy: In Argentine domestic football, away supporters are prohibited from attending matches. No official ticket allocation is made available for traveling Talleres fans.

Boca Juniors vs Talleres Liga Profesional: Everything you need to know

Boca Juniors vs Talleres Form

Boca Juniors have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 0-1 Copa Sudamericana defeat to Vasco da Gama, while their last Liga Profesional outing ended 2-2 against Instituto. Earlier in the run, Boca posted a 3-0 league win over Union and a 0-2 victory at San Lorenzo. Across those five matches, they have scored eight goals and conceded four.

Talleres have managed just one win from their last five Liga Profesional matches, losing three and drawing one. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Independiente, and they were beaten 3-1 by Instituto and 0-1 by Belgrano during this stretch. The sole win came against Union, 2-1. Talleres have scored three goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Boca Juniors vs Talleres: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 0-1 win for Boca Juniors away at Talleres in the Liga Profesional in April 2026. Boca have the better of the recent series, with two wins from the last five meetings compared to none for Talleres, and the remaining three fixtures ending level. The head-to-head record reflects Boca's general dominance in this matchup across recent seasons.