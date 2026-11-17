AZ Alkmaar host Sturm Graz on Thursday, December 10, 2026 at the AFAS Stadion in Alkmaar.

Both sides have rich histories of competing in European club competitions, making this inaugural matchup an uncharted chapter for each squad. AZ Alkmaar and Sturm Graz share no prior competitive history, as their upcoming UEFA Europa League clash marks the very first head-to-head meeting between the two clubs.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for AZ Alkmaar vs Sturm Graz, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is AZ Alkmaar vs Sturm Graz Europa League kick-off?

AZ Alkmaar vs Sturm Graz takes place at the AFAS Stadion in Alkmaar on Thursday, December 10, 2026.

Europa League - Game Week 6 10 Dec 2026 - 12:45 AFAS Stadion

How to buy AZ Alkmaar vs Sturm Graz Europa League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming AZ Alkmaar vs Sturm Graz Europa League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: Purchasing directly through the official AZ Alkmaar or Sturm Graz club websites and box offices is the primary and most reliable method for securing standard-priced seats.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Europa League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do AZ Alkmaar vs Sturm Graz Europa League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the AZ Alkmaar vs Sturm Graz Europa League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Seats: Typically range from approximately €25 to €60 .

Typically range from approximately . Away Sector: Generally fall around €35.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Upper-Tier or General Admission Seats: Start from approximately €90 to €115 .

Start from approximately . Premium Seats: Scale upwards to €680 or more.

AZ Alkmaar vs Sturm Graz Europa League: Everything you need to know

AZ Alkmaar vs Sturm Graz Form

AZ Alkmaar have recorded two wins, one draw and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 4-3 Eredivisie win over FC Groningen, though that followed consecutive league losses to Ajax and FC Twente. In European competition, they beat Ararat Armenia 4-0 away but fell 2-1 to Juventus at home. Across those five games, AZ scored ten goals and conceded ten.

Sturm Graz have managed no wins in their last five, picking up two draws and suffering three defeats. Their most recent result was a 3-4 Bundesliga loss to Salzburg, and they also fell 3-2 to NK Celje in the Europa League. A 1-1 draw with Wolfsberger AC and a 2-2 draw with Ried bookend a run that has seen them score eleven goals but concede thirteen.

AZ Alkmaar vs Sturm Graz: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between AZ Alkmaar and Sturm Graz. This appears to be a first encounter between the two clubs in European competition.