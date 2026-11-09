How to get Al Nassr FC vs Al-Sadd tickets: AFC Champions League Elite prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Al Nassr welcomes Al Sadd for an electric AFC Champions League Elite group stage clash on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. The highly anticipated encounter will take place at the iconic Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh.

GOAL has all of the information you need regarding match details and pricing. Read on to discover how you can secure tickets right now and support your favourite team in person.

When is Al Nassr FC vs Al-Sadd AFC Champions League Elite kick-off?

Al Nassr host Al-Sadd in the AFC Champions League Elite, with kick-off time and venue details to be confirmed closer to the fixture.

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 5 24 Nov 2026 - 13:15

Where to buy Al Nassr vs Al Sadd tickets?

The best place to secure your seats is through the official club and tournament ticketing portals, such as Al-Awwal Parks dedicated platform. Fans are always encouraged to check the official channels first as allocations become available leading up to matchday.

Secondary platform Grintahub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. You can browse available seats and complete your purchase for this AFC Champions League Elite clash on Grintahub by visiting their dedicated tickets page.

How much are Al Nassr vs Al Sadd tickets?

Finding the cheapest ticket is often the primary goal for traveling fans and local supporters alike. When purchasing through the official club channels, standard general admission tickets for this fixture start at a highly affordable SAR 35 and generally range up to SAR 150 for lower tier seating.

On the secondary market like Grintahub, ticket prices start at approximately SAR 80 for general access passes. Acting quickly is the best strategy to lock in the lowest price point before matchday demand increases.

Al Nassr FC vs Al-Sadd AFC Champions League Elite: Everything you need to know

Al Nassr FC vs Al-Sadd Form

Al Nassr have won all five of their last five matches across the Saudi Pro League and AFC Champions League Elite, scoring 18 goals and conceding eight in that run. Their most recent result was a 6-2 victory over Pakhtakor Tashkent in the Champions League, and before that they beat Al Kholood 5-3 in the league. Earlier wins came against Al-Faisaly, Neom SC, and Neftchi Fargona, reflecting consistent output across both competitions.

Al-Sadd's recent record shows two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-4 loss to Al-Rayyan in the Stars League on November 8, and they drew 0-0 with Al Ahli in the Champions League on November 2. Earlier results include a 4-1 win over Al-Shamal and draws against Al Qadsiah, with the side scoring nine goals and conceding nine across those five fixtures.

Al Nassr FC vs Al-Sadd: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in December 2024, when Al-Sadd beat Al Nassr 2-1 at this venue in the AFC Champions League Elite. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in this competition, Al Nassr have won two, Al-Sadd have won two, and one match ended level, with the sides closely matched across those encounters. Earlier meetings include a 3-1 Al Nassr win in April 2021 and a 2-2 draw at home in February 2020.