Jurgen Klopp has shown his trademark wit while managing the German national team, playfully teasing Barcelona forward Karim Adeyemi over a high-profile miss. The former Liverpool manager was quick to pivot from his joke to a glowing assessment of the young attacker's immense potential.
Netherlands vice-captain Denzel Dumfries expressed anger towards Germany after Jurgen Klopp's side scored while Brian Brobbey lay injured on the turf. In a post-match interview, the 30-year-old right-back revealed he confronted rival skipper Joshua Kimmich over the unsporting incident.
Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee earned a surprise recall to the Netherlands squad after Brian Brobbey suffered a hamstring injury against Germany. Head coach Xavi Hernandez opted for the 25-year-old ahead of Wout Weghorst and Memphis Depay to bolster his attacking options.
AZ striker Mexx Meerdink made an emotional senior Netherlands debut after replacing the injured Brian Brobbey just 35 minutes into their 1-1 Nations League draw with Germany. The 23-year-old praised new manager Xavi's passion while targeting surpassing his father Martijn's international cap tally.