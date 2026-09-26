Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
British Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands Overview

More
Explore Betting on GOAL
September 2026
CONCACAF Nations League
Montserrat badge
Montserrat
MSR
3
British Virgin Islands badge
British Virgin Islands
VGB
0
FT
CONCACAF Nations League
British Virgin Islands badge
British Virgin Islands
VGB
Turks and Caicos Islands badge
Turks and Caicos Islands
TCA
October 2026
CONCACAF Nations League
British Virgin Islands badge
British Virgin Islands
VGB
Montserrat badge
Montserrat
MSR
More
Explore Betting on GOAL

Standings

Premier League crestPremier League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
15Espanyol crestEspanyol7214101007
L
L
W
D
L
16Racing Santander crestRacing Santander72141121-107
L
L
W
L
W
17Levante crestLevante6123812-45
L
L
D
W
D
18Elche crestElche71241117-65
W
L
D
L
L
19Valencia crestValencia7115413-94
L
W
L
L
L
More

Betting spotlight

England vs Spain predictions: La Roja to edge out Tuchel’s men
See more betting articles
Goal.com
Copyright © 2026 Goal All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal