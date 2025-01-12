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Accrington Stanley

Accrington Stanley Overview

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Standings

Copa crestCopa

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Bayern Munich crestBayern Munich342851122368689
W
W
D
W
W
2Borussia Dortmund crestBorussia Dortmund34227570343673
W
W
L
W
L
3RB Leipzig crestRB Leipzig34205966471965
L
W
L
W
W
4VfB Stuttgart crestVfB Stuttgart34188871492262
D
W
D
D
L
5Hoffenheim crestHoffenheim34187965521361
L
W
D
W
W
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