Mason Greenwood agrees personal terms with Roma despite strong Fenerbahce links

Roma have reportedly taken a significant step in their pursuit of Greenwood after reaching an agreement on personal terms with the Marseille forward. According to Corriere dello Sport, the 24-year-old has given his approval to a move to the Stadio Olimpico. The proposed contract is said to feature a progressive salary structure, beginning with a net salary of €4 million plus performance-related bonuses.

Roma's ownership group is keen to strengthen the squad and views Greenwood as a key attacking target. However, the transfer is not yet complete. Marseille are understood to value the player at around €55m, while Roma are preparing an opening offer worth approximately €40m.