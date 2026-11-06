'We might become very small' - An alleged fake email, surprise votes and the bitter fight over men's college soccer's future as two-semester reform faces collapse

On Oct. 7, Sasho Cirovski was celebrating.

The Maryland men's soccer head coach had achieved a victory with the potential to leave a mark well beyond College Park, where he has won three national championships. He had helped secure approval for a proposal that could change the very fabric of men's college soccer. Just under a month later, that breakthrough is under threat. And for Cirovski, there is far more at stake than a change of schedule.

Cirovski was a leading advocate and co-architect of a men's college soccer revamp, one that would spread the Division I season - traditionally played in the fall, with the championship in December - across two semesters of the academic year. He and several coaches at the most successful Division I programs have called for a change of that magnitude for years. And in October, after a handful of failed pushes, it seemed like the motion had finally gotten over the line - with loud support from U.S. Soccer.

Yet in recent weeks, a late push to overturn the plan has brought that breakthrough to the brink of collapse. October's approval came with a 30-day rescission period, allowing eligible Division I schools - including those that do not sponsor men's soccer - to vote against the change. By Thursday evening, the 241-vote threshold needed to overturn the proposal had been reached, according to GOAL's reporting. The NCAA confirmed that the motion was overturned Friday evening. Sources told GOAL that 247 colleges voted to rescind.

Proponents argue that college soccer needs to enter a new era to stay relevant and better support student-athletes. But the proposal has faced resistance throughout the process. Earlier objections included concerns about the length of the season and eligibility rules, while the NCAA Division I Cabinet also questioned the potential impact on academics.

For Cirovski, though, the bigger picture is more troubling. He believes men's college soccer is struggling to keep pace with the American game, and that retaining the current model risks leaving it further behind. A change he and other supporters see as essential could now slip away. A future that seemed within reach looks remarkably uncertain.

"I just think it's going to stay the same, which is zero growth over the last 40 years, irrelevant with our national championships, and we'll continue to rely on more international players because the domestic players are going to continue to skip out on college," Cirovski told GOAL.

NOTE: This story has been updated to reflect the NCAA men's soccer two-semester model being officially rescinded