'I'm obviously not just tall' - Meet Neil Pierre, the Philadelphia Union rising star scoring goals, mixing tracks as a DJ and catching USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino's attention

Any discussion surrounding Neil Pierre begins with one word: tall. It's impossible to avoid. It's where his scouting report begins, and it's the first question from almost everyone he encounters: "How tall are you?" Does the question bother him a bit? Yes. Does he also get it? At this point, he has to.

"When you meet someone, of course that's the first thing they see," he tells GOAL. "I understand, and I get it, but yeah, at a point, it's like, ‘Alright, I'm really tall, you know that’."

On this day, seated in the lobby of the U.S. Men's National Team's hotel in Minneapolis, the six-foot-five rising star is thrilled to dive into something besides his height. He's looking to discuss the parts of his life you don't yet know and aren't so easy to see.

There's the passion for DJing that he's recently picked up and is working hard to master. There are reflections on the nights learning to cook in Denmark that somehow prepared him for his breakout in Philadelphia. There's the Haitian-American roots that define him and a mancave that's starting to fill up with memorabilia. There's even a cameo from Mauricio Pochettino, who pops in to say that, if the soccer thing doesn't work out, Pierre could always be a model.

That's one that Pierre is a little less comfortable with, to be fair, but the point remains: he isn't just American soccer's tallest prospect; he's also a man of many talents, only some of which are defined by his towering frame.

His talents now have him on Pochettino's radar with the USMNT. Pierre was one of 13 newcomers in the team's most recent camp. He was also one of eight teenagers to earn their first USMNT cap. By the end of the window, Pierre earned three, having gotten his first real taste of senior international soccer.

It's something that he, of course, wants more of.

"That debut was great," he says. "It was like, 'Wow, bro'. That's a moment that will forever be in my memory."

It all feels possible now. It wasn't just a few short months ago. While Pierre's story begins in Philadelphia, his pathway towards the USMNT was sped up by a loan in Denmark's second division that, ultimately, helped Pierre realize his own talents on and off the field.