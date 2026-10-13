Matheus Cunha's Madrid misery: What went wrong for Man Utd maverick at Atletico?

"Matheus [Cunha] is a fantastic footballer, a little bit of a maverick, the way he plays," Manchester United back-up goalkeeper Tom Heaton told the Inside Carrington podcast in December last year. "He's difficult to play against, but he's also brought real good energy into the dressing room. He's been superb."

By the end of the 2025-26 campaign, most United fans held the same opinion. The Brazil international recovered from a slow start to record 10 goals and two assists in 33 Premier League appearances, helping the Red Devils finish third and seal a return to the Champions League.

It can be debated whether that was enough to justify Cunha's £62.5m ($83m) price tag, but he definitely added a new dimension to United's frontline. Michael Carrick can look to the 27-year-old to draw defenders with his excellent ball-carrying skills and direct style, while he also works relentlessly out of possession, which has made him a fan favourite.

At his very best, Cunha is one of the most dangerous forwards in the Premier League, and he's come a long way since being cast out by Atletico Madrid in January 2023. At that time, it looked like he might never make it on the elite stage. Despite all of his useful qualities, Cunha was never able to nail down a regular spot in Diego Simeone's line up at the Metropolitano.

On Tuesday, he will have the chance to show Los Rojiblancos they were wrong to give up on him, as United travel to the Spanish capital for what promises to be an intriguing Champions League encounter. But the question remains: What exactly went wrong for Cunha at Atletico?