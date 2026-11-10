Man Utd finally landing Mauricio Pochettino to replace Michael Carrick would be the first managerial decision the Red Devils have got right in years

"If you look at the 11 years that have gone since David Gill and Sir Alex [Ferguson] stepped down, there has been a whole series of coaches," Sir Jim Ratcliffe said in February 2024, shortly after fronting INEOS' successful minority takeover at Manchester United. "Some of them were very good, but none of them has been successful or survived for very long. You can't blame all the coaches. The only conclusion is that the environment in which they were working didn't work."

United have sacked three permanent managers since that interview, with set to Michael Carrick succumb to the same fate as Ruben Amorim and Erik ten Hag after a disastrous start to the 2026-27 campaign. The fans never turned on Carrick; on the contrary, they cheered the former midfielder to the bitter end, but not because of any blind faith in his abilities as a coach.

The former Middlesbrough boss was out of his depth, as illustrated by the fact United are currently 18th in the Premier League table with one win from their opening 10 games - a low not seen since the 1986-87 season. Their calamitous defence has shipped 19 goals already, the third-worst record in the division, and their solitary clean sheet of the campaign came against Champions League newcomers Sabah.

So yes, Carrick has to go, but he is not to blame for this sorry state of affairs, and that's why he will depart with his legendary status intact. The 45-year-old was certainly let down by the working environment, with a pathetic summer transfer window leaving him unable to build on the promise of last season's third-placed finish.

It's also true that United should have appointed a more experienced manager to try and take the next step. After failing to buy into Amorim's vision for success, and giving Ten Hag a stay of execution he didn't deserve, handing Carrick a permanent contract was another massive mistake from Ratcliffe and the INEOS top brass.

The next appointment has to be right, or else the Red Devils face the very real threat of relegation. Fortunately for the United faithful, it looks like Mauricio Pochettino will be the man to replace Carrick, which would be the club's first logical managerial call in many years. Indeed, it is baffling that the Argentine wasn't brought to Old Trafford earlier, having interviewed for the job on three previous occasions, but it's a case of better later than never for United as they strive for a semblance of stability.