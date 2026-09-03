Where is the Lionesses' next generation? WSL faces major issue as England's top young talents made to wait for opportunities

Still, it’s hard not to ask what the current state of the WSL means for the next generation. Just 42 homegrown players aged 23 or under played in the English top-flight last season, compared to 125 in the top-flight in Spain, 104 in Germany, 91 in France, 83 in U.S. and 53 in Italy. That’s despite the latter being a nation that is new to the elite level of the women’s game and, as such, has very low participation numbers.

“The England national team is the best in Europe,” said Chelsea boss Bompastor. “But now it's how do you develop the young players to become one of the strongest countries in the world.”

Some preach patience. Man City boss Andree Jeglertz knows all about good youth development as it is a trademark of his native Sweden. When talking to GOAL about how much trickier it is in England, he noted that it is an area where the WSL is still “growing”, before adding: “But you need to start with the best league and then you can build the other things.”

Speaking specifically about City’s plans to bridge the gap between the U21s and the first team, Jeglertz is clearly encouraged, “but it takes time,” he insisted. “It takes a lot of time and we need to be patient.”

It’s a hopefulness shared by O’Neill, the club’s managing director. She spent eight years in City’s boys’ academy, watching talented youngsters try to break into the best men’s league in the world and, as Pep Guardiola's arrival went on to deliver seven Premier League titles in eight years, one of the best teams in the world. Her take is simple, telling reporters in May: “The best way to clear the pathway is to develop top players. There is no other solution. I've lived it and breathed it. The solution is to find and develop the world's best players. If you do that, the path clears itself.

“You look at Phil [Foden], Oscar Bobb, Rico Lewis, Nico O'Reilly, [James] Trafford. I took James Trafford to a tournament when he was in the U12s, to Paris, and saw how amazing he was and all the things we put around him to become one of the best goalkeepers in this country. So, for me, the focus is on creating the best academy in this country, if not Europe. If we produce elite talent, they will play.”

Can every club in England do that? Probably not. Can things change to help the situation improve for all though? Absolutely. If the Lionesses want to continue to win major international titles and remain one of the best teams in the world for years to come, opportunities for young players to play in the WSL have to increase.