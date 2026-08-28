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Dario Vidosic makes shock Brighton departure just days before Women's Super League season opener
Seagulls face sudden departure
The Australian tactician has cut short the three-year contract he signed upon arriving from Melbourne City in 2024. His abrupt exit deals a significant blow to the club, having orchestrated a historic campaign that yielded a maiden Women's FA Cup final appearance alongside statement victories over Arsenal and Manchester City last term. The Seagulls' hierarchy are now racing against the clock to appoint a successor and sustain their ambitions of challenging near the top of the WSL.
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Vidosic confirms emotional exit
The 39-year-old manager stressed that the difficult decision was made to pursue the next chapter of his coaching journey alongside his family.
Confirming his departure in an official club statement, Vidosic said: "I have loved my time at Albion and am proud of what we have achieved together. Leaving has been a difficult decision but I believe it is the right time for me and my family to begin a new chapter.
"I would like to thank the players, staff and supporters for their support throughout my time at the club and wish everyone associated with Albion every success."
American switch edges closer
According to reports from Spanish outlet Marca, former Real Sociedad boss Arturo Ruiz has emerged as the frontrunner to take over the vacancy on the south coast.
Meanwhile, sources indicate Vidosic is poised to head to the United States to take charge of NWSL side Angel City. The sudden managerial transition presents an immediate test of resilience for a squad tipped to disrupt the traditional WSL top four of Chelsea, City, Arsenal, and Manchester United.
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Arsenal opener tests resolve
The Seagulls face an urgent task to reset dressing-room focus ahead of a demanding WSL curtain-raiser at home to title contenders Arsenal on Sunday, September 6. Navigating such a fixture during a period of tactical upheaval will require supreme defensive discipline from senior figures to avoid dropping early ground. How they navigate the opener will serve as an early barometer of Brighton's resolve before the domestic schedule intensifies.
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