Dario Vidosic makes shock Brighton departure just days before Women's Super League season opener

The 39-year-old manager stressed that the difficult decision was made to pursue the next chapter of his coaching journey alongside his family.

Confirming his departure in an official club statement, Vidosic said: "I have loved my time at Albion and am proud of what we have achieved together. Leaving has been a difficult decision but I believe it is the right time for me and my family to begin a new chapter.

"I would like to thank the players, staff and supporters for their support throughout my time at the club and wish everyone associated with Albion every success."