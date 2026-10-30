Juan Sebastian Veron: Why 'f*cking great' Argentine playmaker flopped at Man Utd

Veron does not hold any ill feeling towards Ferguson, though. On the contrary, he acknowledges that he didn't do enough to become a staple of the side.

"At some points, I wasn’t able to give him everything he expected from me consistently," Veron added to FourFourTwo. "He got it in a few matches but not in others, and if you want to be a great player, your game has to be stable. I couldn’t deliver it at Old Trafford."

Ferguson, meanwhile, accepted in his autobiography that he never figured out the best way to utilise Veron: "Although there were spectacular contributions, Veron just couldn’t play in our team He was an individual. He was the sort who, if you played red-v-yellow on the training ground, Veron would play for both teams. He just played everywhere. He went wherever he liked. If I managed him for 100 years, I wouldn’t know where to play him. He was the wildcard, the joker."

Several United stars who played alongside Veron have shared similar views over the years, including Butt: "As much as Veron was a great lad, and an unbelievable footballer, he didn’t know what it meant to be a United player. He didn’t know the feeling of the club. He couldn’t handle the pace. The fans didn’t want the little rollovers, the technical passes. They wanted blood and thunder."

During an Instagram live session in 2022, Ferdinand offered another theory: "I think Roy Keane was his problem. And it wasn’t Roy Keane’s fault, it’s just that his personality was bigger and more overpowering." Keane confessed as much to the Sunday Times in 2006, stating: "I was very hard on Seba and I was wrong. When he came, I was expecting miracles. When they didn't happen, I was always homing in on him."

United needed Veron to be something he wasn't. The disciplined tactical blueprint that yielded so much success for Ferguson in the first 11 years of the Premier League didn't leave room for a free-thinking regista of his ilk. Had Veron joined United a few years later, when 4-3-3 and 4-2-3-1 setups became fashionable, he surely would have thrived.

"The way Seba played, he’s coming out of Italy, and it’s the way in which actually a lot of midfield players now play, like Bruno Fernandes. He reminds me so much of Veron," Gary Neville said to Sky Sports after Fernandes' move to United in 2020. "But the game has developed to a point now whereby players can move into different positions, there’s a lot more fluidity in systems, 4-4-2 doesn’t exist anymore.

"I think Veron came in with an interchanging position mindset and a different mindset, into a team that had been set in the patterns. So for me that was why it just didn’t quite happen. It was nothing to do with him as a player or as an individual. He was a brilliant player."

In other words, Veron was a beautiful anomaly who arrived at Old Trafford speaking a language that the Premier League had not yet learned to understand. With his languid, cinematic grace, the Little Witch operated on a higher plane.