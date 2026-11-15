Jaedyn Shaw is chasing another NWSL title, and she is doing it with the freedom that first made her fall in love with soccer.

The 21-year-old finished the regular season with a career-high 11 goals and five assists, helping Gotham FC win their first NWSL Shield. Her influence carried into the playoffs, where her corner forced the own goal that secured a 1-0 quarterfinal win over Seattle Reign. Now, Kansas City Current stand between Gotham and another championship game.

Her national-team journey is still taking shape, too. Shaw has contributed a goal and two assists for the USWNT this year, while October brought an assignment with the U-23s as Emma Hayes sought to give her more playing time. She is still building her place at international level, even as she takes on greater responsibility for her club.

Through it all, Shaw keeps coming back to what the game has always given her: room to be herself.

Growing up in Frisco, Texas, she remembers watching soccer with her parents and rarely being far from a ball. She started playing at four, developing her creativity on the futsal court before shifting her focus toward 11-a-side soccer around the age of 12.

"Once I started playing, I loved it because I was good at it. It was natural for me and a place where I could be myself and just be free," she told GOAL.

That freedom still shows up in her footwork and willingness to try something unexpected. It is also shaping how she carries herself away from the field.

An e.l.f. Cosmetics ambassador, Shaw spoke to GOAL about "Girls Who Play Change the Game," a report from Parity and e.l.f. Beauty examining the connection between girls' sports participation and women's working lives. Drawing on more than 9,500 respondents across four countries, the research found links between sustained participation in youth sports and a greater likelihood of holding leadership roles and negotiating salaries.

For Shaw, the findings connect with lessons she is still learning herself. Soccer has helped her build confidence, find her voice and understand what she can offer the girls coming up behind her.