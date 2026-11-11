Danijel Lucic is a key figure for the Croatian football federation, the HNS, in Germany. He chairs the board of construction giant Saint-Gobain, which has several thousand employees. According to respected Croatian newspaper Jutarnji list , he has also spent years leading the search for players with Croatian roots in Germany, with the help of 20 volunteer scouts.

Every spring, Lucic reportedly assembles a team of talented players of Croatian descent living in Germany for a long-established U14 tournament in Vukovar. Youth teams from Croatian top-flight clubs such as Dinamo Zagreb and Hajduk Split face makeshift diaspora teams from a range of countries. The HNS also has extensive scouting networks in other countries with large Croatian diasporas.

Vukovar's place in the Balkan War in the 1990s gives the city considerable emotional weight in Croatia, and its selection as the tournament venue was no accident. "When we bring the children to Vukovar, many of them only have a German passport," Lucic told Jutarnji list. "But after they have visited the city and heard the stories, they return and persuade their parents to get them a birth certificate and a Croatian passport."

Among the tournament's notable former participants, according to the report, are Josip Stanisic, Igor Matanovic, Marko Pasalic and Marin Pongracic. All were born and trained in Germany before going on to play for Croatia's senior national team. Lucic said he personally pushed for Stanisic's first Croatia call-up in 2021. Stanisic has since developed into a full-back of international class at Bayern Munich, while the Germany team remain chronically short of players in precisely that position.

Filip Pavic is already following in Stanisic's footsteps. The 16-year-old from Freising is regarded as Bayern Munich's greatest defensive talent, and coach Vincent Kompany gave him his debut in March. That made Pavic the Munich club's second-youngest debutant, after Paul Wanner. He recently switched from Germany's U16s to the Croatian federation, where he currently plays for the U18s.