'He's a warrior' - Cavan Sullivan turns years of hype into a landmark USMNT moment with a dream goal against Mexico
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- A few hours before he scored the goal that changed his life forever, Cavan Sullivan took a nap. It's a normal part of his routine. This nap was hard, though, because it was accompanied by a pit in his stomach. He knew what was coming after: Mexico.
As his head hit the pillow, Sullivan began to think.
"Before I go to sleep, I visualize and try to manifest good things for the night," he told reporters. "Some things come to fruition, some don't. That wasn't the way I pictured scoring the goal."
That’s because Sullivan’s first USMNT goal was more than a dream come true. It might even mark the start of a new era. At the very least, it was a breakthrough for one of the most hyped prospects in American soccer history - a “Welcome to the USMNT” moment better than even he could have imagined.
But for those who have followed Sullivan, the moment was a long time coming.
He’s been in the spotlight since he was 14, after all. Now, five days after his 17th birthday, it feels like he’s arrived. Helping lead the charge in a 3-0 win over Mexico in North America’s biggest rivalry will do that.
Sometimes, then, reality is better than dreams, then. At least it was in Sullivan's case.
The big goal
The way Sullivan retells it, he couldn't believe his luck.
All he remembers is standing there, isolated, thinking about what to do next. His brain told him to press Mexico goalkeeper Raul Rangel's passing lane, so he did. Suddenly, the ball was at his feet, and the net was open from 30-something yards away.
"It felt like I wasn't going to get the ball, and I would just have to recover and get back into position," he said. "But yeah, sometimes you get the luck and the benefit of the doubt. I got the ball from there, and I was just like, 'I'm not gonna dribble'. I was a little too tired, so I'm just gonna chip it.
"I guess the rest is history."
History indeed. With his goal, he became the youngest goalscorer in USMNT history, surpassing a record previously set by teammate Mathis Albert just days before. Just by taking the field, he became the youngest USMNT player to start against Mexico. More records to add to the list, then, and that list will probably get longer over the coming years.
"I think we just got to stop talking about his age," captain Tyler Adams said. "He's here for a reason."
As Sullivan's shot hit the back of the net, social media was abuzz. Thousands were tweeting about the stunning finish in real time. It's a safe bet there will be a contingent, particularly in Manchester, who wake up and see what the Manchester City-bound forward did in CONCACAF's biggest game. If the hype was big before, it'll be bigger now.
USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino has looked to control that hype, but even he couldn't help but praise his rising star after the game.
Pochettino's praise
Speaking postmatch, Sullivan said that this was the best day of his life, not just because of the goal but because of the win.
"I like what he said after the game," Pochettino said. "The most important [thing] was the result. Yes, he's learning every day, and that is a good thing."
Still, having seen it up close, Pochettino is now more familiar with Sullivan's talent level. When asked about it, he reiterated that he has no shortage of talent. He named every newcomer in camp and said he's happy with them all. Yes, Sullivan included.
However, there was no denying the moment nor the quality that Sullivan showed in it.
"He's a fighter. He's a warrior," Pochettino said. "It's difficult to find this type of player with tremendous quality with the ball in possession. I think Cavan shows that in possession with the ball on his feet and when he needs to chase people and recover the ball.
"That is my impression after nearly three weeks, and that is unbelievable. To have a player like this, I think it's fantastic for the USA. I hope that he continues in that way: growing."
Pochettino's right: Sullivan does still have a lot of growing to do. And, for him to grow in the best way, Pochettino says that he needs some protection from the hype that continues to roll.
Protecting a teenager
Over the last few weeks, Pochettino has made some not-so-thinly-veiled comments about humility. The young players in the team are talented, yes, but they need to remember this is just the start. None of them are Lionel Messi, he said, and even Messi rarely talks about how good he is.
Many interpreted those comments as a message to Sullivan, or at least to those fueling the hype around him. He’s already appearing in commercials, has a big social media following and seems to have a bright future ahead. But in this camp, he was still the youngest of 28 players, all fighting to earn their place.
"It's a big moment because we need to be right with them," Pochettino said. "We need to protect them. We need to support them. Our responsibility now is that this group of talented players grows in the right direction."
Pochettino also stressed the importance of treating each game as the most important of their careers, pointing to captain Tyler Adams as an example of that mentality. If the players embrace that approach, he believes the group has the talent to keep developing and compete for trophies.
Speaking to media postgame, Adams joked that even he would have thought to shoot given how open the goal was. He also spoke about the importance of bringing players like Sullivan along in the right way.
Adams said surrounding the younger players with experienced teammates takes some of the pressure off. The aim is to get them into positions where they feel comfortable and can score goals and show their strengths.
"They don't have to put in crazy, crazy performances...There's just a really good balance, I think, everywhere on the field, and that brought out the best in them, for sure," he said.
Next steps
Over an hour after his big goal, the smile still remained. There Sullivan stood, swarmed by media, with the game ball in hand. As every question came in, he seemingly squeezed it tighter and tighter. It wasn't going anywhere.
"I guess I'll get it signed by the guys," Sullivan said. "I don't really know what to do with it, to be honest."
A problem for another day. For now, the focus will be on recovery. There's another game coming, one against Jesse Marsch's Canada, and it'll be every bit as fierce as the ones Sullivan has played in so far. Perhaps more so.
When Sullivan's head hit the pillow postgame, it surely felt different than the pregame nap that set everything into motion. He has his first goal, and a game ball to show for it. It was better than he could have dreamed of, and it left many American fans dreaming about what could come next from the kid who scored it.