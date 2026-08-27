MLS summer transfer tiers: Robert Lewandowski has Chicago Fire sitting pretty, Casemiro gamble leaves Inter Miami in trouble

Nashville SC - Could it get any better for Nashville? They got their business done this offseason, with their signing of Cristian Espinoza being the headliner, and have been firing on all cylinders. There are some natural concerns as to what happens if Sam Surridge picks up an injury, but Warren Madrigal has chipped in as a reserve center forward.

FC Cincinnati (as long as Kevin Denkey stays) - It was touch-and-go for Cincy for a while. Foreign interest in Denkey is well documented, and it would not be an immense surprise to see him depart this winter. They have no premium roster spots available, either, and seem ready to kick on.

San Jose Earthquakes- San Jose filled a gap in midfield by getting Eduard Lowen from St. Louis CITY. There are still some flaws here - San Jose are too leaky. But with Lowen adding a little control and Niko Tsakiris doing his thing, with Timo Werner out wide, San Jose are well set up.

Chicago Fire - It was a bit of a give-and-take for Chicago. They got Robert Lewandowski, but missed out on Leon Goretzka. There are strong links to defensive midfielder Anzor Mekvabishvili. But that would be a sweetener, not a game changer.

Houston Dynamo - Did anyone have a better offseason than Houston? A front office that is usually so frugal went out and spent, and the results have been clear, with the Dynamo pushing toward the top of the West. Marcelo Saracchi’s arrival at left back gives them another experienced piece. Nothing urgent to do here.