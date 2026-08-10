What a debut. Elyaz Zidane, son of Les Bleus' new coach Zinedine Zidane, announced himself on the opening weekend of the French Ligue 2 season, playing a decisive role in Red Star's win over visitors Nantes.

The 20-year-old started in the heart of the defence and turned in a complete performance, all solidity and tactical discipline. He crowned it with an assist, glancing a precise header into the path of team-mate Kevin Cabral, who found the net in the 66th minute to seal the win in the season's first official test.

A journey in search of identity

Elyaz joined Red Star during the last summer transfer window from Spain's Real Betis, a move that marks his first genuine taste of French football.

Real Madrid's illustrious academy launched the promising defender's career before he switched to Betis in 2024. There, his appearances were limited to the reserve side, and the first team never came calling.

"Elyaz" instead of "Zidane"

The young defender made a calculated choice that reflects an early awareness of the challenges ahead. He picked the number 15 shirt bearing the name "Elyaz" rather than the legendary family surname carried by his father, a clear attempt to step out of the glaring spotlight that follows everything connected to the Zidanes.

French newspaper L'Equipe reckons the decision carries both symbolic and practical weight. It expresses a sincere desire to carve out his own professional path, away from the inevitable comparisons with his legendary father, and gives the player room to breathe under immense media pressure.

A wall of silence

Based in the Seine-Saint-Denis area north of the French capital, Red Star's management have adopted a strict strategy to protect their new player from the media frenzy around him.

Head coach Damien Perinelle has deliberately avoided mentioning the name Zidane in recent press conferences. He prefers to shine the light on other signings such as goalkeeper Yannis Benchaouch, easing the glare on the new arrival.

The approach acts as a protective shield, safeguarding the player's privacy inside and outside the club's corridors. It ensures the public and media curiosity that accompanied his arrival does not disturb his focus, freeing him to develop his skills and settle in with his new team-mates.

A promising start

The experience is new, but the performance Elyaz delivered in his first match bodes well. The young defender showed a tactical maturity and self-confidence beyond his years, marking himself out as one of the names to watch closely in French Ligue 2 this season.