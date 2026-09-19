Kylian Mbappé looks set to reclaim his spot on the left wing for France, after new Les Bleus boss Zinedine Zidane hinted he could deploy his captain there in the coming period.

Speaking at his press conference yesterday, Friday, Zidane said he "really likes" the idea of Mbappé on the left flank. He added that the Real Madrid forward "is capable of playing in the three positions" across the front line.

What did Mbappé produce on the left wing?

Over the last two seasons, Mbappé has grown used to leading the line as an out-and-out striker. Yet he boasts a long history on the left wing with France.

According to "Transfermarkt" data, Mbappé has played 32 of his 106 international matches on the left wing, scoring 21 goals in the games he started there.

After operating on the right flank at the 2018 World Cup, Mbappé switched to the left at Qatar 2022 and dragged France to the final, netting 8 goals along the way while Olivier Giroud held down the centre-forward role.

He kept his place on the left flank right up to the start of Euro 2024.

At the tournament in Germany, Didier Deschamps used Mbappé on the left in two matches, including the semi-final against Spain, with Randal Kolo Muani leading the line.

Mbappé managed just one goal in the tournament, against Poland when he played as an out-and-out striker. A broken nose disrupted his campaign and made for a difficult stretch.

Will Dembélé play at the heart of the attack?

Zidane is expected to lean on a front three of Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise in the coming period.

Asked which positions the trio would occupy, he replied: "In their positions".

He then explained his thinking: "You know, it's about the style of play. Players can play in several positions".

Those remarks crack open the possibility of Dembélé playing as an out-and-out striker, a role he has grown into at Paris Saint-Germain since Luis Enrique repurposed him.

Dugarry backs the idea

Christophe Dugarry, the 1998 World Cup winner with France and analyst at "RMC", reckons the line-up is worth a try. "I prefer Mbappé on the left, and most importantly Dembélé at the heart of the attack. I think this is an opportunity," he said.

He continued: "I think there is something that can be worked on. I would be curious to see Dembélé as an out-and-out striker with the France national team. I want to see that. And I prefer Mbappé on the left rather than the right".

For all Dembélé's brilliance through the middle, Deschamps kept using him out wide while handing Mbappé the number 9 role.

On the defensive side of the Real Madrid man's game, Zidane brushed aside the debate, calling it a "false debate".

Zidane's reign officially kicks off against Turkey next Friday in the UEFA Nations League. Les Bleus then face 3 further matches: Belgium away, before Italy and Belgium at home.