Zambia vs Bafana Bafana match called off due to Xenophobic attacks in South Africa
Backpagepix
Zambian Football Association (ZFA) has cancelled the international friendly match which Chipolopolo was supposed to play against South Africa on Saturday.
In an interview with Metro FM/Radio 2000, ZFA president Andrew Kamanga confirmed the match had been called off due to xenophobic attacks that have been going in South Africa.
According to Kamanga, Zambia doesn't want to be associated with 'a Xenophobic country'.
More to follow...