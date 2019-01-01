Zambia vs Bafana Bafana match called off due to Xenophobic attacks in South Africa

Molefi Ntseki's charges were scheduled to leave South Africa for Zambia on Thursday, but that will no longer happen after the match was called off

Zambian Football Association (ZFA) has cancelled the international friendly match which Chipolopolo was supposed to play against on Saturday.

In an interview with Metro FM/Radio 2000, ZFA president Andrew Kamanga confirmed the match had been called off due to xenophobic attacks that have been going in South Africa.

According to Kamanga, Zambia doesn't want to be associated with 'a Xenophobic country'.

More to follow...