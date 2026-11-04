Youth League, two more defeats: Como and Napoli collapse against Lens and Porto

Italian teams endured a disappointing Youth League matchday four. Roma drew in Manchester against a United side featuring Wayne Rooney's son, while Inter lost to Feyenoord earlier today. On Wednesday 4 November, Como and Napoli also lost, away to Lens and Porto respectively.

Lens U19-Como U19 2-1 - Lens started strongly, with Grini opening the scoring in the eighth minute to unsettle Gianluca Falsini's side. He struck again in the 38th minute, placing his shot after a short clearance by the Como defence. Como responded just before half-time when Cassano, a protégé of Fabregas, stretched to score and make it 2-1. The pace dropped after the break. Como pushed for an equaliser but never posed a real threat, and Bosze's stoppage-time effort went over. Their second defeat in the competition leaves them on four points, outside the play-off places.

RC Lens-Como 1907 2-1

Scorers: Grini 8’, Grini 38’, Cassano 44’

RC Lens - Jourdren, Fernoc (77’ Robbe), Mendy, Adebayo, Bayomog, Gane Bernardino, Grini (87’ Niakate), Joursky, Manoir (46’ Rocolat), Seddik (63’ Diakite), Dioumanara (63’ Sahli)

Subs: Mogo Njimfo, N’Zi, Robbe, Stambouli, Erricchiello

Manager: Walid Mesloub

Como 1907 - Damioli, Bosze, Candido (60’ Tigano), De Paoli, Asfour (73’ Epifani), Joao Gabriel, Andrealli, Cassano, Thiland, Mazzara (73’ Cauli), Pisati

Subs: Visentin, Zanaria, Ronchetti, Terranova, Lembo, Arioli

Manager: Gianluca Falsini

Referee: McDermid (Scotland)

Booked: Seddik, Andrealli

Porto U19-Napoli U19 3-1 - Napoli's Primavera side also lost away to Porto. They remain outside the qualifying places, with only the three points they earned in the previous round at Villarreal. Napoli started badly when Zappala conceded a penalty, which Tiago Silva converted to make it 1-0. After the break, Tiago Silva set up Eduardo Ferreira to extend Porto's lead, before Duarte Cunha made it 3-0 in the 64th minute. Liccardo pulled one back in the 71st minute from Baridò's assist, but Nikolov held firm until the end.

Porto-Napoli 3-1

Scorers: 8′ pen. Tiago Silva (P), Eduardo Ferreira (P), 64′ Duarte Cunha (P), 71′ Liccardo (N)

Porto (4-4-2): Nikolov; Martim Cunha, Salvador Gomes (76′ Martim Chelmik), Rodrigo Teixeira, Froholdt; Granaas (67′ Anha Candé), Bernardo Lima (84′ Goncalo Oliveira), Tiago Silva, Mateus Mide (84′ Cardoso Varela); Eduardo Ferreira (67′ Joao Abreu), Duarte Cunha.

Subs: Charuzy, José Domingues, Rodrigo Goncalves, Muxito.

Manager: Joao Brandao.

Napoli (4-4-2): Spinelli; Santella (30′ Liccardo), Marotta (72′ Picardi), Branchizio, Zappala; Barido, D’Angelo, De Stefano (82′ Russo), Melnyk; Mane (72′ Saviano), Milton Pereyra.

Subs: Amendola, Lepre, Natale, Riccio, Pengue.

Manager: Antonio Nocerino.

Referee: Lata (ALB)

Booked: Branchizio (N), Eduardo Ferreira (P), Salvador Gomes (P), Bernardo Lima (P), Marotta (N), Froholdt (P), Milton Pereyra (N)