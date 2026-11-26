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Al-Ittihad's Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri is preparing to face NEOM on Friday 27 November in the 13th round of the Roshn Saudi League. He is aiming to keep up his attacking form and help his side to another win, in a match that carries a personal challenge for him that goes beyond simply adding another goal to his tally.

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NEOM bring out the best in the Moroccan striker. He shone against them last season, and they are among the sides he has scored against most often since joining Al-Ittihad in February 2026. Now En-Nesyri has the chance to build on that record and claim a scoring milestone of his own in his Saudi league career.

NEOM one goal away from an unwanted record

NEOM currently sit joint top of the list of teams to have conceded the most goals to En-Nesyri, level with Al-Ettifaq, Al-Faisaly and Al-Fayha. He has scored twice against each of them. One goal on Friday would take his tally against NEOM to three, leaving them alone as the side that have conceded most to him since he began his Al-Ittihad career in the Roshn Saudi League.

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There's more at stake than a statistical ranking. En-Nesyri has a chance to prove he can make his mark repeatedly against different opponents. His goals haven't come against one team in particular: they've been spread across a number of clubs, a sign of how varied his scoring has been in Saudi Arabia.

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En-Nesyri's numbers: sustained brilliance at Al-Ittihad

The Moroccan striker has posted impressive numbers since arriving at Al-Ittihad: 13 goals in 24 Roshn Saudi League matches, a return that shows he gives the team a genuine attacking outlet.

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Last season he scored six in 13. This season he's improved that rate with seven goals in 11 games, and he's more effective in front of goal than he was when he first arrived at the club.

Nine different clubs have conceded to him. He has scored twice against each of NEOM, Al-Ettifaq, Al-Faisaly and Al-Fayha, and once against Al-Hilal, Al-Taawoun, Al-Riyadh, Al-Qadsiah and Al-Kholood.

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That makes the NEOM game all the more significant. A goal would break the tie with three other opponents at the top of his list of favourite victims and add to his tally this season. Al-Ittihad are hungry for points and their Moroccan striker is eager to keep scoring. Friday offers him another chance to underline his attacking value and leave a further mark on his Roshn Saudi League career.