Youri Mulder is worried about PSV's defence. The Eindhoven club kept their first clean sheet of the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie season last Friday, beating sc Heerenveen 2-0.

Struggling against Heerenveen, particularly in the first half, PSV still led 1-0 at the break through a Guus Til goal. Midway through the second half, Marcus Linday put the ball into his own net to double PSV's lead.

Ahead of the Champions League clash with RB Leipzig, Mulder said on Tuesday on Ziggo Sport : "I didn't think PSV were good against Heerenveen either, and what is worrying is that they also give away a lot of chances."

"Heerenveen could have scored two or three times. I think that clean sheet was their first of the entire season, despite the chances they conceded. That is a problem for PSV," the pundit said, directing his remarks at coach Peter Bosz.

Strongly agreeing with Mulder's assessment, fellow pundit Nordin Amrabat said: "PSV press high all over the pitch. That can work very well because you win the ball high up the pitch and then create a chance. Or the opposition play their way out of it and create chances themselves."

"You saw that against Heerenveen too; it often didn't work well for PSV. Heerenveen could easily have been 3-0 up at half-time," said the former forward, who played for PSV among other clubs and saw them eventually win 2-0.

In eight Eredivisie matches so far, PSV have conceded ten goals. They drew 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League league phase last month.