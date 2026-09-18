Ferran Torres set social media alight with a brief, cryptic message, opening the door to a flood of speculation about his future and his stance on the upcoming fixtures.

Posting via the "story" feature on his official Instagram account, the Spanish star wrote: "I have been thinking about it for a while, and I want to let you know that you will not be seeing my face next week," offering no further details.

A single line was enough to spark confusion among his fans, especially given the timing.

The ambiguity comes just days after a striking run of form in his club's shirt. Torres has scored 6 goals in 5 matches, 3 in the league and 3 in the Champions League, making him one of the team's standout performers at the start of the season following his move from Barcelona last summer.

https://www.instagram.com/ferrantorres/?hl=ar

Is it about La Roja?

Adding to the bewilderment, the message coincided with the announcement of Spain's squad for the UEFA Nations League fixtures during the upcoming international break. Torres, a World Cup winner with the Matadors, was among those called up on Friday.

Nobody yet knows whether his message relates to a technical decision over the national team, personal reasons, or even a new professional step. That uncertainty has left everyone waiting.

So far, silence. No comment has come from the player, his club Paris Saint-Germain or the Spanish Football Federation, while the sporting community waits to see what next week reveals about the secret behind this sudden disappearance.