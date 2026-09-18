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Ferran Torres PSG 2026-27Getty/GOAL
Magdy Obaid
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"You will not see my face": a mysterious message from Ferran Torres ignites speculation!

F. Torres
Paris Saint-Germain
Spain
Spain

A debate is raging over the future of the Spanish star

Ferran Torres set social media alight with a brief, cryptic message, opening the door to a flood of speculation about his future and his stance on the upcoming fixtures.

Posting via the "story" feature on his official Instagram account, the Spanish star wrote: "I have been thinking about it for a while, and I want to let you know that you will not be seeing my face next week," offering no further details.

A single line was enough to spark confusion among his fans, especially given the timing.

The ambiguity comes just days after a striking run of form in his club's shirt. Torres has scored 6 goals in 5 matches, 3 in the league and 3 in the Champions League, making him one of the team's standout performers at the start of the season following his move from Barcelona last summer.

Ferran Torreshttps://www.instagram.com/ferrantorres/?hl=ar

Ligue 1
Marseille crest
Marseille
OM
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
UEFA Nations League A
England crest
England
ENG
Spain crest
Spain
ESP

Is it about La Roja?

Adding to the bewilderment, the message coincided with the announcement of Spain's squad for the UEFA Nations League fixtures during the upcoming international break. Torres, a World Cup winner with the Matadors, was among those called up on Friday.

Nobody yet knows whether his message relates to a technical decision over the national team, personal reasons, or even a new professional step. That uncertainty has left everyone waiting.

So far, silence. No comment has come from the player, his club Paris Saint-Germain or the Spanish Football Federation, while the sporting community waits to see what next week reveals about the secret behind this sudden disappearance.

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