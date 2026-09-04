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Al Hilal v Al Ahli - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

"You have betrayed your slogan": Posecki criticises Al-Ahly fans after the Riyadh five-goal thrashing

Al Ahli vs Al Riyadh
Al Ahli
Al Riyadh
Saudi Pro League
A. Bondarenko
M. Pusic
Saudi Arabia
Ukraine
Netherlands

The Dutch coach spoke in an offensive manner

Al-Ahli coach Marino Pusic turned on his own club's fans after watching his side thrash Al-Riyadh in the Saudi Roshn League.

The Dutchman's men ran out 5-0 winners on Friday at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in the fifth round of the Roshn League.

Trouble came from the stands. Al-Ahli supporters jeered Ukrainian midfielder Artem Bondarenko, the new arrival from Shakhtar Donetsk, every single time he touched the ball.

Pusic addressed the abuse at the post-match press conference, as reported by Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat", saying: "The club's motto is (Through time we shall march together)."

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Saudi Pro League
Al Khaleej crest
Al Khaleej
ALK
Al Riyadh crest
Al Riyadh
ALR
Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah crest
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL

He continued: "I know how much Al-Ahli's fans love their club, but their absence today saddened me. A week ago they were welcoming the player (Bondarenko), and today they were not welcoming to him. All the players cooperate with their teammate in order to please the fans."

"I am impressed by all my players," he added. "Football does not rely only on numbers, but on timing and spaces. I try to deal with all the players in the appropriate way, because each one of them is capable of making the difference."

Turning to the match itself, the Dutchman said: "We started badly, but we defended well, and once the first goal was scored the situation became better. After that we produced a great performance, and what the players delivered today after the last two matches made me feel very proud of them."

He concluded: "It is not about what happened in the past, but about how to continue going forward, and of course today's match showed a very positive reaction after the previous results, and reflected the spirit of Al-Ahli."

The victory ended a miserable run. Al-Ahli had lost their previous two Roshn League games, going down 3-1 to Al-Khaleej before a 3-0 defeat to Al-Hilal.

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