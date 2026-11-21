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Discussions in the Barcelona dressing room are no longer confined to results, injuries and tactical decisions, after a disagreement emerged over a matter relating to the players' personal lives and the way the team's trips are organised, prompting differing views within the group.

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Speaking on "El Chiringuito", journalist Javi Miguel revealed that some Barcelona players don't look kindly on their teammates' family members and partners joining the team on official trips. Others have no objection at all.

The dressing room is split, according to the journalist. One camp believes club trips should be limited to the players, management staff and the club president. The other sees no problem with families travelling alongside the squad.

Javi Miguel admitted he doesn't know coach Hans Flick's official position on the matter, but pointed to a section of the dressing room that would rather keep official trips for the players, officials and the club president, with families meeting the players in other circumstances. He said: "I don't know whether Flick likes it or not, but there are people in the dressing room who are not too keen on it. I think Flick has no problem with it, but there are people in the dressing room who would prefer only the players to travel, along with the officials and the president, of course, and who think the family can travel in another context and meet up with the members of the dressing room, which is what they see as best."

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The claim sparked debate among the show's panellists. Josep Pedrerol defended the families, citing a photo of Lamine Yamal's girlfriend sitting with him on the team plane and calling the scene lovely and pleasant, as reported by ElDesmarque.

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José Ramón Sandoval took a similar line and played down the row. Details like these, he argued, only become a target for criticism when the team loses, and suddenly partners and family members travelling with the squad turn into a talking point, even though they aren't a problem in themselves. Sandoval said: "Here there is no problem whatsoever with the family travelling."

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Lamine Yamal's name has come up more than most. He travels with his two close friends Moha (his cousin Mohamed) and Suha (Souhaib, his close friend), as well as his girlfriend Ines, all of whom join him on the team's trips. That has caught the media's eye, though the dressing-room debate isn't about him alone.

Nothing so far suggests Barcelona intend to change their policy on players' families travelling with the team.

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Barcelona (33 points) resume their LaLiga campaign tomorrow, hosting Villarreal at Camp Nou on Sunday afternoon in round 13. They'll be determined to strengthen their lead at the top.

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