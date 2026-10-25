Yamal or Mbappé: who holds the statistical edge in El Clásico?

Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé, the two contenders for the Ballon d'Or that will be awarded tomorrow, Monday evening, meet today, Sunday, in the Clásico between Barcelona and Real Madrid, in the tenth round of the Spanish league. But which of the two has been the more influential in their previous meetings?

The numbers point firmly in Barcelona's favour. Since Mbappé joined the royal club in the summer of 2024, the two teams have met 7 times across various competitions, with the French striker featuring in 6 of them.

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Barcelona won 6 of those games. Real Madrid managed just one.

The Catalan side's victories came with scorelines of 4-0 in the Spanish league on 26 October 2024, 5-2 in the Spanish Super Cup on 12 January 2025, 3-2 in the Copa del Rey final on 26 April 2025, 4-3 in the league on 11 May 2025, 3-2 in the Super Cup final on 11 January 2026, and then 2-0 in the league on 10 May 2026.

Real Madrid's only win came courtesy of a 2-1 result in the Spanish league on 26 October 2025.

Individually, though, Mbappé holds the edge over Yamal for goals in these fixtures, finding the net 6 times, including a hat-trick in May 2025. The Spanish winger has managed just 3, but he also set up two in the Copa del Rey final.

For all that, Mbappé might happily trade his statistical advantage for a win today, especially as Yamal has also got the better of him in the last 3 meetings between France and Spain.