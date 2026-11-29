Barcelona star Lamine Yamal produced another exceptional performance against Deportivo La Coruña, directly contributing to three goals as Barca won 5-1 away from home in round 14 of La Liga.
It took Yamal just two minutes to open the scoring at the Riazor. Then he turned provider, setting up two goals for Raphinha as the Brazilian went on to complete a hat-trick.
According to Tribuna, Yamal took to Instagram shortly after the final whistle with a mocking message.
He wrote "Who's Mr now?", in an apparent dig at Real Madrid fans, some of whom had recently mocked him by calling him "Mr Alavés".
The jibe rests on claims that Lamine Yamal only produces his best against weaker opponents.
The "Mr Alavés" tag took off after Lamine Yamal scored twice against Alavés in Barcelona's 6-1 win. Some Real Madrid supporters used it to question whether the youngster could hit the same level against stronger sides.
Ironically, Real Madrid then lost 2-1 to Alavés at the Santiago Bernabéu. That made Yamal's response all the more pointed, handing him the perfect chance to turn the jibe back on his rivals after another outstanding display.
His numbers this season leave little room for argument. The Barcelona star has already scored 14 goals and provided 15 assists in just 18 matches in all competitions, a remarkable 29 goal contributions.
The Touchline's account on X also claimed Yamal's post was intended to mock Real Madrid fans.
The account wrote: "Lamine Yamal sends a cheeky message on his social media accounts, saying: 'Who's Mr now?'"
It added: "A veiled dig at Real Madrid fans, who called him Mr Alavés in recent weeks, before Real Madrid were beaten by Alavés."
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I am an Egyptian journalist specializing in sports, working for the Kooora website since 2016.
My journalism journey began after graduating from the Faculty of Mass Communication at Cairo University (Journalism Department) in 2011, and I joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2017.
At Kooora, I found the football passion that has been with me since childhood, following news of global clubs—especially Real Madrid—as well as Egyptian clubs, particularly Al Ahly SC.
My journey with football began by supporting Al Ahly from a very young age, then following the 1998 FIFA World Cup at the age of 8. I became attached to legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, and Rivaldo, along with other skillful players of that era like Davor Šuker, Bebeto, Iván Zamorano, Marcelo Salas, and Ariel Ortega, as well as strikers like Michael Owen, Patrick Kluivert, Gabriel Batistuta, Samuel Eto'o, and David Trezeguet.
Since UEFA Euro 2004, which ended with Greece winning the title, I began closely following the legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom I consider the greatest in football history due to his remarkable career, especially during his time with Real Madrid, my favorite club worldwide.
My professional experience is centered on writing news, providing analysis, covering both international and local events, as well as editorial reviewing (desk work).
During my time at Kooora, I have published several series, including “Great but…”, “Legitimate Betrayal”, and “Mercato AI”, in addition to a variety of reports.
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