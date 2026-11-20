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Having stars and attractive attacking football is no longer enough to achieve the dream that has haunted Barcelona supporters for years. Competing for the Champions League title demands more than mere talent. It requires a team that knows how to attack and defend, when to press and when to drop off, and, most importantly, one that can hit its peak at the decisive moment of the season.

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Rodri Hernández has put that reality firmly back on the agenda. The Spanish midfielder sent Barcelona a clear message: they have the potential to compete for every trophy, but must raise their level if they want to turn their European ambitions into reality.

Speaking to the newspaper "Sport" at the ninth Sports Values awards ceremony, Rodri discussed the Catalan side's ambitions with his customary calm. Genuinely competing for the major trophies, he stressed, demands constant improvement rather than settling for the current level.

Rodri explained: "If we want to compete for everything, we have to raise our level. Barcelona's goal is to compete for everything, and we don't set ourselves any limits. We are at the start of the season, and we will have to raise our level and maintain it over time, so that we reach March and April with a real chance in the competitions, and then we will be required to raise our level again if we want to compete for everything."

His comments raise an important question: do Hansi Flick's Barcelona have what it takes to win the Champions League, or do they need to develop many aspects of their game before thinking about lifting the continental trophy?

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Barcelona have the talent, but European competition does not care about names

Nobody can play down the quality of this Barcelona side. The team boasts an outstanding group of players and has built a competitive project that restored its place among the continent's elite. In fact, it has improved markedly compared with the two seasons in which it won the Spanish league title.

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Flick has players capable of carrying out his attacking ideas, plus a crop of youngsters who bring energy and vitality. Then there's Lamine Yamal, one of the most potent attacking weapons in European football thanks to his exceptional ability to make the difference one-on-one.

The problem is that Barcelona don't have a monopoly on these assets. Europe's other big clubs also boast exceptional talents and players capable of changing the outcome of matches, which makes competing for the Champions League about far more than having a strong squad.

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The best team on paper doesn't always win it, either. Nor can you build a title bid on waiting for the right circumstances or relying on luck. Even when a team is at its best, small details can still decide its fate.

That's why Rodri's message matters. He knows the road to the trophy well, having won it with Manchester City in 2023, scoring the winning goal in the final and being named player of the match, before claiming the Ballon d'Or in 2024.

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Barcelona need to turn their individual talent into a complete system, one capable of handling whatever scenarios big European matches throw up.

Lamine Yamal is the key: how can Flick get the most out of his talent?

In Lamine Yamal, Barcelona have an exceptional weapon. But getting the most out of him isn't just about giving him the ball and waiting to see what he does. It means building an attacking system that helps him exploit space and break free of his markers.

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Give Yamal the chance to take on a defender directly and he's hard to stop. His skill, his pace and his ability to switch the direction of play let him create chances from situations that seem to carry little threat.

So the team needs to get the ball to him as quickly as possible, especially in attacking transitions, when opposing defences aren't fully organised.

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When an attack slows down and Yamal faces more than one defender, though, his teammates must move intelligently to exploit the space opponents leave while they focus on marking him.

Creating numerical superiority, whether two players against defenders or three against two, gives Barcelona extra solutions and makes Yamal even harder to deal with.

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The forwards should never stop running in behind, even when the ball doesn't reach them every time. Those runs open up space and unsettle opponents, especially teams that pack their defence.

It's one of the key ideas Flick has reinforced at Barcelona: his side rely on exploiting space and constant movement to find gaps in opposing defences.

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Improving possession: the way to reduce defensive errors

Barcelona have a clear attacking identity, but their build-up play from the back still needs work.

Short passing and playing out under pressure let the team bypass the opposition's lines. They also carry significant risks, especially when players make mistakes close to their own goal.

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That doesn't mean abandoning Flick's philosophy. It means executing it with greater precision and cohesion, by repeating movements and passes and training for the various scenarios the team might face.

If Barcelona get past the opponent's first line of pressure, the pace of their players and their ability to switch from defence to attack will let them exploit the space behind it.

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Making the right decision at the right moment is vital. The team needs to know when to speed up the tempo, when to keep the ball to impose control and when to go direct into space.

The contrast between their performances against Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid also raises questions about the players' ability to read matches and adapt to opponents' differing styles.

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Barcelona have players capable of filling these roles, but turning potential into the right decisions on the pitch will take more work and understanding.

High pressing: a weakness that cannot be allowed to continue

If possession is one of Barcelona's most important weapons, winning the ball back after losing it is the other side of the system Flick wants to implement.

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A side built on constant attacking must always be ready to lose the ball, and organised enough to win it back before the opponent can exploit the space.

At times, though, the press has lost its bite, leaving Barcelona with a clear problem. The players end up chasing opponents instead of imposing their usual style.

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For a team that plays a high defensive line, that's a major danger. Any delay in pressing or flaw in the cover could hand the opponent the chance to launch a dangerous counter-attack.

Flick needs to improve his players' positioning when they lose possession and ensure adequate cover behind the advanced players, while keeping the team's lines close together.

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The pressing must be collective and organised, not an individual charge at the man on the ball. The defensive system only works when every player moves with the same timing and a clear role.

Above all, the players must treat winning the ball back as a collective success, every bit as important as scoring goals. A team that wants to win the Champions League can't settle for attacking superiority alone.

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Flick's management and rotation: the real test begins in March

Rodri stressed the importance of Barcelona reaching March and April in ideal technical and physical condition, so they can compete strongly in the decisive stages of the season.

That puts the onus on Flick to manage his squad, balancing the need to preserve his key players with giving the rest enough opportunities to play.

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Rotation isn't just a way of resting the stars. It's essential for keeping the team ready and avoiding burning players out before the big occasions.

The German coach needs to create genuine competition in the dressing room. Every player should feel his chance is there, and that earning a starting place means giving his best in training and in matches.

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A young squad gives Barcelona an important edge in energy and vitality. It also poses a challenge in terms of experience and handling pressure in decisive matches.

Managing physical workloads and team selection will go a long way to deciding whether the team can maintain its level until the end of the season.

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Winter transfer window: do Barcelona need defensive reinforcement?

Any discussion of Barcelona's European ambitions has to take in the winter transfer window, which could give Deco the chance to address areas of the squad that need strengthening.

The club has an outstanding group of players, but a top-class signing in a specific position could give Flick extra solutions, particularly at left-back or left centre-back.

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Barcelona's style makes the issue all the more pressing. They push forward and leave space behind the defensive line, which demands defenders with pace and the ability to handle one-on-one situations.

Signings aren't the only answer, mind. The club has La Masia, an academy with a habit of producing talents capable of plugging gaps when needed.

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The final decision rests with Deco and Flick, and how convinced they are that the current group can compete until the end of the season without further reinforcement.

The Champions League dream: easy in theory, harder in practice

The equation looks clear for Barcelona: great talent, a coach with bold attacking ideas and a young group hungry to win. All of that needs more discipline and development before it becomes a project capable of dominating in Europe.

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Rodri's words sum up the scale of the challenge. He pointed out that Barcelona haven't won the Champions League for a long time, so they can't be considered the favourites simply because they have outstanding names.

The Spaniard urged humility over European ambitions, insisting the focus should be on raising the level of performance rather than simply talking about trophies.

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Supporters want continental glory restored and Flick wants a complete team. The question is whether Barcelona can fix their mistakes and refine the details of their game before entering the decisive stretch of the season.

The dream doesn't lack passion, and the talent is there. But the road to the podium takes daily work and constant development. Rodri's message may be the most important reminder of all: holding the keys to success doesn't guarantee reaching it, unless the team knows how to use them at the right moment.