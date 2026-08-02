Matthias Jaissle isn't wasting any time. The German former head coach of Saudi side Al-Ahli has moved early to strengthen his new squad, with his name now linked to a bid for Algeria international Anis Hadj, the Feyenoord winger, in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Jaissle walked away from Al-Ahli only days ago. He resigned after the management failed to meet his financial demands over a new contract, choosing to part ways a season before his journey was due to end.

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According to media figure Mohamed Al-Bekiri, Jaissle wants to sign a number of players he had already asked to bring in during his time at Al-Ahli. Back then the club's executive committee, along with Portuguese sporting director Pedro, refused to get those deals done.

Al-Bekiri says Anis Hadj tops the list of names Jaissle wants to work with. That could open the door for the Algerian winger to reach the English Premier League through Newcastle United, should negotiations succeed in the coming weeks.

Few rising Algerian talents in Europe carry as much buzz as Anis Hadj. His performances at Feyenoord turned heads and made him a target for more than one club, before Jaissle stepped in once again, hoping to put into practice the tactical ideas he never got to apply during his spell with Al-Ahli.