Xhaka worried away form might 'kill' Arsenal as it did last year

The Switzerland international fears that poor run away from the Emirates might derail Arsenal's top four hopes for the second season in a row

Granit Xhaka is frustrated that ’s woeful away form threatens to ‘kill’ their season, as it did last year.

The international confronted the fact that the Gunners record away from the Emirates is all that stands in the way of a top four finish. They have won just six of 18 games away this year, and are relying on other teams to slip up to make the top four. Last year they won just four of 19 and were 12 points adrift of fourth.

Xhaka wants his club to show some of the form they’ve shown at home where they have been dominant this year.

“It’s so frustrating. Our home form is so good,” Xhaka told a press conference.

“If we’d won any of the last three league games [losses to at home, and away] we’d be in the top four.

“The same thing killed us last year. I just hope it won’t kill us this time. We have to look forward.”

Xhaka called on Arsenal to show some of the fighting spirit they had against in a come-from-behind 3-1 win in the on Thursday.

“It’s difficult to explain why we don’t take the same points away. We approach every game the same.

“It could be our mentality. Maybe we have to do things differently.

“All the teams in the Premier League play football, they can fight and they can run. Against Leicester last week we didn’t show those characteristics.

“We didn’t have the team spirit we showed, for example, against Valencia.”

Arsenal’s chances of making the top four and qualifying for the through that route have been boosted by ’s 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Gunners face at home on Sunday and away next weekend in their final must-win league matches.

They can also make it by winning the Europa League in which they play the second leg against Valencia next Thursday.

Article continues below

Manager Unai Emery has won that title twice and Xhaka thinks that gives his team an advantage.

“To win it again would be a great platform for the boss after only nine months at the club,” the 26-year-old midfielder continued.

“He has a lot of experience in the Europa League and he can give this to us. But it’s really about is showing it on the pitch.”