The shape of the new Netherlands project is starting to take form. Spanish coach Xavi Hernandez has named his first squad since taking charge of the Oranje, with an eye on the UEFA Nations League over the upcoming international break.

Three tough matches await. The Netherlands host Germany before travelling to Serbia and Greece, and it all marks the start of Xavi's journey with the national team. This is his first experience at international level after his previous spell with Barcelona.

Coaching the Netherlands stands as an important milestone in Xavi's career, especially after the period he spent at the helm of Barcelona's technical staff, according to the Spanish newspaper "AS".

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Backing from the Dutch Football Association is significant, with plenty of hope pinned on his project to rebuild the national team and raise its level ahead of the challenges and tournaments waiting in the coming years.

Change runs right through the squad. Xavi has left out a group of experienced players, a move that reflects his desire to hand opportunities to new faces while leaning on some names he believes can form the nucleus of the Netherlands side in the future.

Several absences stand out. Weghorst, Marten de Roon and Stefan de Vrij have all fallen out of the coach's plans, despite the vast experience the trio possess with the Netherlands.

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Memphis Depay's absence ranks among the biggest surprises, with the Dutch striker left out of Xavi's initial plans at the start of his new project. Kees Smit missed out too, despite being seen as a player who could hold an important role in the Netherlands' future over the coming period.

New faces feature at the other end of the scale. Ruben van Bommel, son of Mark van Bommel, the current coach of the Belgium national team, is among the most prominent names Xavi has called up to his first squad.

The Spanish coach wants to blend his young players with the experienced ones, building a team that can compete in the challenges ahead while striking a balance between renewal and stability.

Below is the Netherlands squad:

- Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen "Brighton & Hove Albion", Robin Roefs "Sunderland", Mark Flekken "Bayer Leverkusen".

- Defence: Lutsharel Geertruida "PSV Eindhoven", Virgil van Dijk "Liverpool", Jeremie Frimpong "Liverpool", Jurrien Timber "Arsenal", Nathan Ake "Fenerbahce", Jan Paul van Hecke "Tottenham Hotspur", Micky van de Ven "Tottenham Hotspur", Denzel Dumfries "Real Madrid", Jorrel Hato "Chelsea"

- Midfield: Justin Kluivert "Bournemouth", Ryan Gravenberch "Liverpool", Tijjani Reijnders "Al-Qadsiah", Teun Koopmeiners "Juventus", Quinten Timber "Crystal Palace", Joey Veerman "Borussia Dortmund", Kenneth Taylor "Lazio", Jayvey Zechiel "Feyenoord".

- Attack: Cody Gakpo "Liverpool", Noa Lang "Napoli", Donyell Malen "Roma", Brian Brobbey "Sunderland", Crysencio Summerville "Al-Hilal", Ruben van Bommel "PSV Eindhoven".









An early test awaits. Xavi begins his journey at home to Germany before two away matches against Serbia and Greece. These three fixtures give the Spanish coach a first chance to apply his ideas, test the players he has chosen and define the shape of the Netherlands under his leadership.

Prominent names dot every line, set against the exclusion of several experienced players. Xavi's first squad reads as a clear message about the shape of this new phase. The official matches will reveal how well his choices work and whether he can lead the Netherlands towards their upcoming goals.