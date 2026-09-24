Wout Weghorst looks set for another Netherlands call-up. That was the clear verdict from the analysts on NOS after the 1-1 draw with Germany, in which Brian Brobbey went off injured. Head coach Xavi Hernández has confirmed he will add a new striker to his squad.

Brobbey picked up the injury early on when he surged forward to win the ball, then had to come off. It appears to be a hamstring injury. Mexx Meerdink made a solid debut for the Netherlands after coming on against the Germans.

Afterwards, Xavi made his plans clear. "We are going to call someone up," the head coach confirmed. "I just don’t know who yet. We’re going to decide that now."

On NOS, one name came up almost straight away: Weghorst. "I think that, when Brobbey got injured, someone set off from Enschede in his car," Rafael van der Vaart joked, after which presenter Sjoerd van Ramshorst immediately named the striker: "Wout Weghorst."

For Ronald de Boer, there is barely any other logical choice for Xavi. "There are not many other options, so I think Wout is a realistic option," said the former Netherlands international, who also pointed to the striker’s performances for FC Twente: "He is in good form. He is doing very well at Twente."

Memphis Depay also came into the discussion, but De Boer expects Xavi to go for Weghorst rather than Memphis right now. "I think that at this moment he is more likely to choose Wout than Memphis. That is my feeling."







