Xavi explains why Weghorst is not needed against Germany

Xavi would rather not discuss the players he has left out for this international period, as he said in an interview with Ziggo Sport. Among those the Netherlands head coach has not called up is Wout Weghorst.

A reporter from the pay-TV channel pointed out that the Dutch national team often work with a plan B. Xavi sees no need for that, and explained why he does not need Weghorst right now.

"We have other plans. Important attackers are on the list. I would rather not talk about the players who are not on the list," the Spanish coach emphasised a day before the meeting with Germany in the Nations League.

"And for the other players who are not on the list, the list will be open again in November," Xavi said, leaving the door open for the future as far as Weghorst, among others, is concerned.

On Monday, Xavi had already said at a press moment that Weghorst has not yet been written off. "The door is open to everyone, so also to him," the head coach told the FC Twente forward.

Last week, though, Weghorst made it clear to RTV Oost that he would never turn down the Netherlands. "It is the greatest pride to represent your country. I know that I have had my value. If they now choose to do that differently, that is their good right. I will always be available for the Dutch national team."

The towering striker has won 53 caps and scored 14 goals for the Dutch national team. He has also been involved in two World Cups and one European Championship.