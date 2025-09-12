Wrexham vs QPR preview: Team news, h2h, probable lineups, odds, tickets and more

Championship action returns to the Stok Racecourse on Saturday, as Wrexham host Queens Park Rangers, with each team eager to ignite their respective campaigns after a frustratingly mixed start to the 2025-26 season.

Both the Red Dragons and the Rs have four points on the board after four matches in the division, but the hosts are marginally ahead of their visitors thanks to a slightly superior goal difference.

Wrexham will undoubtedly be full of confidence in front of the home support, but QPR are under pressure to attain some consistency, for, despite winning their last game 3-1 against Charlton, they suffered a 7-1 hammering at the hands of Coventry in the game before that.

As Wrexham faces QPR, the anticipation is palpable among supporters and punters. Those considering wagering on the outcome may find the Mozzartbet bonus particularly advantageous. Featuring competitive odds and attractive bonuses, it provides a fantastic opportunity to enhance your betting experience on this intriguing match.

Wrexham team news

Wrexham are unbeaten in their last three matches and went into the international break with a hard-earned 2-0 victory away to Millwall.

Kieffer Moore scored in the win over Millwall, and he is in sensational form, having also shone for Wales during the international break with a decisive goal in their World Cup qualification victory over Kazakhstan. The towering striker will be keen to add to the three goals he has already scored in the league this season. Lewis O'Brien has also chipped in with two goals, while Max Cleworth has been a key figure at the back.

scored in the win over Millwall, and he is in sensational form, having also shone for Wales during the international break with a decisive goal in their World Cup qualification victory over Kazakhstan. The towering striker will be keen to add to the three goals he has already scored in the league this season. has also chipped in with two goals, while has been a key figure at the back. Phil Parkinson has revealed an injury boost ahead of the game, with Ollie Rathbone making further progress on the ankle problem he sustained in pre-season. Josh Windass , Nathan Broadhead and George Thomason also joined training, with the trio close to making a case for selection.

making further progress on the ankle problem he sustained in pre-season. , and also joined training, with the trio close to making a case for selection. Probable line-up: Ward; Doyle, Coady, Cleworth; Longman, James, Dobson, O'Brien, Cacace; Moore, Hardie.

QPR team news

QPR's form has been peculiarly unpredictable this season thus far. Julien Stephan's side are capable of suffering a humiliating 7-1 defeat against Coventry City one week, then defeating rivals Charlton Athletic 3-1 the next.

Richard Kone has been the key attacker for QPR this season, with the Ivorian striker scoring two goals in three appearances. Club captain Jimmy Dunne will be a driving force from the back, and the Ireland international should be fresh having not been used during the international break.

has been the key attacker for QPR this season, with the Ivorian striker scoring two goals in three appearances. Club captain will be a driving force from the back, and the Ireland international should be fresh having not been used during the international break. Stephan has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the game, with long-term absentee Jake Clarke-Salter being the only first-team player sidelined at the moment.

being the only first-team player sidelined at the moment. Probable line-up: Walsh; Norrington-Davies, Mbengue, Morrison, Dunne; Varane, Madsen, Vale; Smyth, Dembele, Kone.

Getty Images

Head-to-head record

Date Result Competition March 16, 2004 Queens Park Rangers 2-0 Wrexham Second Division September 16, 2003 Wrexham 0-2 Queens Park Rangers Second Division February 16, 2002 Queens Park Rangers 2-1 Wrexham Second Division October 13, 2001 Wrexham 1-0 Queens Park Rangers Second Division January 16, 1982 Queens Park Rangers 1-1 Wrexham Second Division

Odds & predictions

Wrexham are favourites to win by the reckoning of most bookies, with odds of 9/10 and 10/11 on offer for a home victory.

A Queens Park Rangers victory is deemed much less likely, with the Rs variously priced at 3/1, 16/5 and 29/10.

The chances of the teams sharing the spoils in a draw, meanwhile, is rated a 5/2 bet.

How to buy last-minute tickets for the game

Wrexham tickets are available to buy on StubHub, but demand is inevitably high and prices may vary as a result.

Read GOAL's guide to buying Wrexham tickets here.

Wrexham vs QPR date & start time

Date: September 13, 2025 Start time: 3pm BST / 10am ET Venue: Stok Racecourse, Wrexham

Which channel is the Wrexham vs QPR game on?

Paramount+ is the only broadcaster showing the Wrexham versus Queens Park Rangers game in the United States.

If you are considering a Paramount+ subscription, check out GOAL's review of the service.

The game will not be broadcast in the United Kingdom since it falls within the 3 pm Blackout period.

Useful links