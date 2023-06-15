Wrexham tickets: Prices, package deals, membership & season ticket information

Watch Wrexham live in action this season

With the 2022-23 League Two season over and done with, football lovers have had an absolute feast to enjoy over a cracking, one-of-a-kind campaign. But four tiers beneath the high table, another side has been making waves across the oceans - so as fans look for their 2023-24 fix, who better to catch than Wrexham?

The Welsh club are back in the English Football League, freshly promoted to League Two after a blockbuster campaign that saw them achieve automatic promotion from the Vanarama National League. Interest in the Dragons is at an all-time high under owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, and supporters believe they could enjoy immediate success once again.

But how can you get your hands on tickets to see them in action next season, as they look to continue their fine form under Phil Parkinson? Allow GOAL to let you know just what options you have for seeing Wrexham play in League Two in 2023-24.

Where to stay around the Racecourse Ground

If you're travelling in to watch a Wrexham game, you can check out places to stay near the stadium in the interactive map below.

Upcoming Wrexham tickets for sale and ticket prices

With the season at a close, there are currently no official competitive matches scheduled for Wrexham to play at the SToK Racecourse. However, it will not be too long before League Two officially reveals their 2023-24 fixture list.

When it is published, GOAL will have all the details here on their home fixtures, as well as a guide to how much you can expect each one to cost over the coming campaign.

Wrexham matches at SToK Racecourse

One of League Two’s newest faces following a record-shattering 2022-23 season in the fifth tier, Wrexham are looking to push further into the English Football League under their celebrity owners.

Skepticism over the investment from Reynolds and McElhenney has mostly faded among the naysayers after a near-miss campaign in 2021-22 was followed by a rapid ascent up the table under former Bradford City favourite Phil Parkinson.

Last term alone, the SToK Racecourse hosted its fair share of dramatic games, but fans will be hard-pressed to find a more euphoric one than a nail-biting 3-2 win over rivals Notts County, when goalkeeper Ben Foster saved a dramatic last-gasp penalty.

A subsequent win over Boreham Wood to officially seal the title was also met with absolute jubilation, as fans took to the pitch to celebrate the end of the Dragons’ non-league exodus.

With investment expected over a busy off-season, and trips abroad to feed the hunger of a growing, international fanbase spawned by hit streaming series Welcome to Wrexham, fans will have big hopes of major success during 2023-24.

Wrexham tickets & prices

With a variety of options to choose from at the SToK Racecourse, here are the types of tickets you can get, from season passes to individual matchday tickets, to hospitality options. You can find all the Wrexham tickets currently on sale here, while there are also resale options available at StubHub.

Wrexham season tickets: benefits, pricing and availability

A Wrexham season ticket is the only guaranteed way to ensure you can be there for every home game at the SToK Racecourse during the League Two season. It ensures the holder will have a reserved seat in the stands for all the action.

The Dragons have confirmed plans to continue redevelopment of the ground over the coming years, and announced their season ticket renewal rate was met at an impressive 99.25% in early May.

Prices start at £340.00 and rise to £374.00 for adults this term, reflecting an impressive value for money across a campaign where they will have twenty-three home fixtures.

Do note however that season tickets are not available following renewals at this particular time. Those who wish to stay informed must be a Wrexham member, at which point they will be invited to purchase one in the future.

Wrexham matchday tickets: options, categories and prices

Wrexham are yet to confirm the individual pricing structure for games during the 2023-24 League Two season, though it is expected it will align with the options offered as options for season ticket holders.

GOAL will have all the details here when Wrexham’s home fixtures are published, along with a breakdown of likely matchday prices across adult, senior, young adult and junior categories.

Wrexham hospitality tickets & packages: premium experience for fans

For a luxury matchday experience at the SToK Racecourse, fans can step up and enjoy one of the club’s hospitality options on their visit.

Wrexham offer a range of packages to suit each and every supporter who wants to secure a first-class upgrade, ranging from two-course semi-formal options to more casual fare and executive boxes for large parties.

For a luxury matchday experience at the SToK Racecourse, fans can step up and enjoy one of the club's hospitality options on their visit.

Wrexham offer a range of packages to suit each and every supporter who wants to secure a first-class upgrade, ranging from two-course semi-formal options to more casual fare and executive boxes for large parties.

Special offers and discounts: promotions, group rates, and deals

There are no specific special offers or discounts for Wrexham tickets, with prices typically set ahead of the start of the season for fixtures across all competitions.

Seniors, children and young adults will pay less than the full price, however, which is worth remembering when it comes to making your purchase.

Wrexham Ticket Pricing and Seating

With multiple tiers to the pricing structure at the SToK Racecourse for Wrexham matches, it is important to know what variety is available when shopping for tickets.

Prices may be divided by the nature of the fixture, such as League Two and FA Cup, while other games may see a marginal increase or decrease around a base cost dependent on the opponent.

Beyond that, seats will be broken down on their stand location. For example, a spot in the University End will be distinctly cheaper, while taking your place in the heart of the Macron Stand will be more expensive.

Below, you can see a map of the SToK Racecourse and the varied sections you can select.

Remember, make sure to weigh the pros and cons of both your seating preferences with your budget. Want the best view in the house? The Wrexham Lager Stand is where it is at. Fancy being behind the posts? The University End will get you closest to the net.

Important considerations for buying Wrexham tickets: Authenticity, Availability, and Terms

When it comes to purchasing tickets to watch Wrexham at the SToK Racecourse, it is important to remember there are multiple channels through which to buy, though some are more efficient than others.

The easiest way to obtain tickets is from the official Wrexham website. However, second-hand tickets will be available on the resale market, and on rare occasions, you may be able to purchase them from an official vendor in-person, such as at a club shop.

Can I buy Wrexham tickets without a membership?

In order to purchase an official ticket through the club to see Wrexham play at the SToK Racecourse, you generally must be a member of the club.

There are several brackets of memberships, ranging from adult options to those for juniors. Each comes with additional perks and privileges depending on the membership purchased.

Fans are offered a range of benefits from priority access to tickets, to a discount in the club shop. Prices are yet to be revealed, but you can register your interest now for membership ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Wrexham hospitality tickets & packages

A limited range of hospitality options and VIP packages await fans at the SToK Racecourse, allowing you to turn your trip to Wrexham into a luxurious matchday experience.

The Bamford Suite and the Executive Room offer fans seating in the Directors Box for all home games in a league season with either a two-course meal or light refreshments, while the Dixie McNeil Matchday Package offers a more relaxed setting with lighter bar-style fare.

In addition, the club offered The Centenary Club Season Pass during the 2022-23 season, offering a private pre-match function area, while executive boxes can also be purchased.

The majority of Wrexham’s options are offered on a seasonal basis, but fans can register interest with the club over any potential match-by-match availability.

When do Wrexham hospitality tickets go on sale?

If you’re a die-hard Wrexham supporter looking to secure your spot in hospitality for a fixture, then it is good to know the timetable you have for making purchases ahead of the 2023-24 season.

As mentioned, hospitality options look to be sold on a seasonal basis, but it is expected further details for one-match packages will be made available when League Two publishes the fixture list for the upcoming campaign.

By planning ahead and acting quickly, you can ensure that you don't miss out on the opportunity to experience an unforgettable match day at the SToK Racecourse.

FAQs

How can I buy Wrexham season tickets?

Right now, you cannot purchase season tickets for Wrexham’s 2023-24 League Two campaign.

You can however sign up to the club’s waiting list, which will offer you the chance to purchase a season ticket for a future campaign when they become available.

How can I buy Wrexham away tickets?

You can purchase Wrexham away tickets from the club’s official website, just as you would for home matches. You will still need a Wrexham membership to do so however.

You can also explore purchasing tickets from the club website of their opponent, though you will likely need to be a member there too, making it particularly ineffective as a cost-saving measure.

How hard is it to get Wrexham football match tickets?

Due to high demand, it is not that easy to get your hands on League Two tickets for Wrexham matches, with only a finite pool of seats available for each game.

Unsurprisingly, that can lead many fans to head to resale sites such as stubhub.co.uk in their efforts to bag tickets, though even then, it is not a foregone conclusion.

The best way to get tickets for Wrexham matches is to ensure you have a membership and then plan in advance to see where you may have the best chance of obtaining a ticket.

How do I buy cheap Wrexham tickets?

The best way to buy cheap Wrexham tickets is to purchase from the club’s official website, looking for tickets in the more cost-friendly portions of the SToK Racecourse Stadium.

Second-hand resale sites such as stubhub.com may also offer cheap tickets at short notice, with prices likely to be at their lowest the closer to the game you get.

Be aware however that tickets can often be inflated or sold for above the retail price depending on demand.

What is the best way to travel to SToK Racecourse?

The best way to travel to Wrexham matches is by car or public transportation, with the town served by both major roads and the National Rail network.

Wrexham is located on the A483, which runs between Swansea in South Wales and Chester, just over the border in England. The latter is connected with easy access to Liverpool, Manchester and the north.

Wrexham General railway station is the town’s main transportation hub, and is served by Avanti West Coast from London Euston. Several additional lines operated by Transport for Wales also run through the town, from Birmingham, Liverpool and Cardiff.

Where can I stay around SToK Racecourse?

There are several hotels for visitors to stay around the SToK Racecourse and across Wrexham.

The interactive map below shows what is available within the immediate vicinity of the ground. Be aware that demand may require you to seek accommodation further afield. Chester is less than twenty minutes away by road and rail.

Can I book a tour for SToK Racecourse?

At this moment, you cannot book a stadium tour around the SToK Racecourse.

GOAL will update however if they become available over the course of the upcoming season.