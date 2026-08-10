Wrexham tickets: Prices, package deals, membership & season ticket information

Wrexham’s record-breaking rise up the football pyramid has been phenomenal. In moving up to the Championship, they became the first side ever in English football's top five divisions to achieve three successive promotions.

Astonishingly, after securing an impressive 7th-place finish in their debut Championship campaign last season, the third-oldest professional football team in the world now has its sights firmly set on reaching the promised land: the Premier League.

Let GOAL tell you exactly how to secure Wrexham 2026/27 tickets with ticket prices, how to buy and more.

Upcoming Wrexham fixtures for the 2025/26 season

Date Fixture (GMT) Venue Tickets Sat, Mar 7 FA Cup: Wrexham vs Chelsea (5.45pm) STōK Cae Ras (Wrexham) Tickets Tue, Mar 10 Wrexham vs Hull City (7.45pm) STōK Cae Ras (Wrexham) Tickets Fri, Mar 13 Wrexham vs Swansea City (8pm) STōK Cae Ras (Wrexham) Tickets Tue, Mar 17 Watford vs Wrexham (7.45pm) Vicarage Road (Watford) Tickets Sat, Mar 21 Sheffield United vs Wrexham (3pm) Bramall Lane (Sheffield) Tickets Fri, Apr 3 West Brom vs Wrexham (3pm) The Hawthorns (West Bromwich) Tickets Mon, Apr 6 Wrexham vs Southampton (3pm) STōK Cae Ras (Wrexham) Tickets Sat, Apr 11 Birmingham City vs Wrexham (3pm) St Andrew's (Birmingham) Tickets Sat, Apr 18 Wrexham vs Stoke City (3pm) STōK Cae Ras (Wrexham) Tickets Tue, Apr 21 Oxford United vs Wrexham (7.45pm) Kassam Stadium (Oxford) Tickets Sat, Apr 25 Coventry City vs Wrexham (3pm) CBS Arena (Coventry) Tickets Sat, May 2 Wrexham vs Middlesbrough (12.30pm) STōK Cae Ras (Wrexham) Tickets

How to buy Wrexham tickets?

The official and most reliable way to purchase matchday tickets is directly through Wrexham’s eTicketing portal at eticketing.co.uk/wrexhamafc.

Because demand at the STōK Cae Ras is among the highest in the Championship, tickets are distributed through a strict multi-tier allocation process.

Official Dragon Memberships & Ticket Ballots

General sale tickets rarely reach the open public. To get home match tickets, supporters must hold an official Dragon Membership (Digital Dragon, Red Dragon, or Gold Dragon).

Wrexham runs an official ticket ballot (lottery) system for members prior to batches of home fixtures, making around 1,200 tickets per match available exclusively via this ballot.

Ticket Allocation Stages: Season Ticket Holders (Renewals & Away allocation priority) Official Dragon Members (Ticket Ballots & Loyalty Priority) General Sale (Offered publicly only if ballot tickets remain unallocated)

Matchday Hospitality Packages

Executive and lounge hospitality packages do not require a Dragon Membership and guarantee matchday entry, though they sell out rapidly following release dates.

Secondary Marketplaces

For supporters unable to secure tickets through the member ballot, secondary platforms such as StubHub offer fan resale options. Make sure to check the T&Cs of the website you're buying from.

How much are Wrexham tickets?

Wrexham AFC operates a flat-rate pricing policy across all home EFL Championship league fixtures.

Unlike many Championship clubs that raise prices for high-profile opponents or local derbies, ticket prices remain constant regardless of the opposition, standing among the most affordable in the division.

Additionally, the club charges zero booking fees on official purchases, and all tickets are delivered digitally.

Standard matchday ticket prices vary primarily by stand location and age category:

Adult Tickets: Typically range between £24 and £26 on general member allocation.

Typically range between £24 and £26 on general member allocation. Concessions: Discounted rates are available for Over-65s, Under-21s, Under-18s, and Under-14s (with junior tickets starting as low as £10).

Discounted rates are available for Over-65s, Under-21s, Under-18s, and Under-14s (with junior tickets starting as low as £10). Stand Tiering: Seats located in the STōK Cold Brew Coffee Stand (or University End) represent the standard base price, whereas central views inside the Wrexham Lager Stand and Macron Stand sit at the top tier of standard pricing.

How to get Wrexham season tickets?

A season ticket is the only guaranteed way to secure a seat at the STōK Cae Ras for every home match during the 2026/27 Championship campaign.

Season tickets for the 2026/27 season sold out during the renewal window due to incredible demand. Adult season tickets started at £420+, offering superb value for a 23-match home league schedule.

All season ticket holders automatically receive a Digital Dragon Membership, granting access to promotional discounts and digital matchday programmes. Supporters can also upgrade to Red Dragon or Gold Dragon status for physical cards, exclusive merch, and priority cup ticket access.

History of the SToK Racecourse

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The Racecourse Ground, currently known as SToK Racecourse (or SToK Cae Ras in Welsh) due to a sponsorship deal with SToK Cold Brew Coffee, is a football venue in Wrexham, Wales. It's the fifth-largest stadium in the country with a capacity of over 10,000 and has been the home of Wrexham AFC since 1864.

The Racecourse Ground is the world's oldest international football stadium still hosting international matches, having been the venue for Wales' first home international match in 1877. The ground has also been used by North Wales Crusaders rugby league club, Scarlets rugby union club and Liverpool Reserves. In the early days, the ground was also used for cricket and horse racing.

The Racecourse Ground stands are known as: The Wrexham Lager Stand, the SToK Cold Brew Coffee Stand, the Macron Stand and The Kop.

Wrexham Lager Stand

Backed onto where Yale College used to be, and is the largest current stand on the ground, with a capacity of 4,200. It was built in 1972 in preparation for the club's first venture into Europe, and also provided the club with new dressing rooms, club offices and entertainment suites. The stand is sponsored by Wrexham Lager, a locally owned independent brewery.

SToK Cold Brew Coffee Stand

Has a capacity of 2,800 and provides supporters with excellent views of the pitch. Home fans have been located in the stand since the 2007/08 season. At the same time, away fans were moved to the Yale Stand (Wrexham Lager Stand), except for games where a large away attendance is anticipated.

Macron Stand

The newest stand at the Racecourse Ground with a capacity of 3,500. It was built over the old Mold Road stand in 1999. The stand possesses a TV studio and eight fully equipped private boxes, and has a restaurant called 'The Changing Rooms'.

The Kop

Situated behind one of the goals, it is known officially as the Crispin Lane End or 'Town End'. With a capacity of 5,000, the Spion Kop was the largest all-standing terrace in the English Football League, but since 2008, it has been unused on safety grounds. In March this year, Wrexham County Borough approved the proposal for the construction of a new 5,500-seater Kop stand. The club aims to have it ready in time for the 2026/27 season. It is crucial to finish the project by 2026, as the stadium is scheduled to host UEFA European Under-19 Championship matches next summer.

Where to stay near SToK Racecourse?