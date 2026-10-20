Worrying for Real Madrid: the referee most likely to officiate the Clasico revealed

A press report has named the referee most likely to take charge of the eagerly awaited Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid next Sunday at the Spotify Camp Nou, a fixture that could hand the candidate his first appearance in the history of this fierce rivalry.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Javier Alberola Rojas has emerged as the frontrunner to officiate the Clasico. The chances of Hernandez Hernandez, initially the closest name, have faded, even though he refereed the last two Clasicos at the Camp Nou.

The refereeing appointments committee has settled its choices for the weekend fixtures, with the Clasico referee due to be confirmed officially on Saturday, a day before the big game.

Two factors boost Alberola Rojas's case. He hasn't officiated any La Liga match on the current matchday, and he hasn't refereed Barcelona or Real Madrid at all this season.

A reassuring record for Barcelona and a worrying one for Real Madrid

His numbers point to a clear Barcelona bias in the results. The Catalan side have 10 wins and two draws from the 13 matches he has officiated, with just one defeat.

He last took charge of Barcelona in February, when they beat Levante 3-0 at the Camp Nou. His only defeat with the official came back in May 2023, a 1-2 loss to Real Sociedad.

Real Madrid, by contrast, have fared less well. Across 19 matches under Alberola Rojas, the Royal side have 12 wins and three draws against four defeats.

His most recent Real Madrid match came last April, a draw against Girona. Their last away win under him dates back to a 2-0 victory over Valencia at Mestalla last season.

Alberola Rojas takes charge of his first Champions League match of the season tomorrow, when he officiates Azerbaijan's Sabah against Germany's Borussia Dortmund.





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