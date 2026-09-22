Pressure is mounting on Michael Carrick at Manchester United after a modest start to the season, opening the door to a familiar face returning to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have managed just one win in the Premier League so far, with the players drawing criticism for performances lacking the required drive and effort.

A run of poor results after the international break could ramp up the pressure further. Should the club's management decide to change the coaching staff, Kieran McKenna could enter the frame, particularly as he has been available since leaving Ipswich Town.

United know McKenna well. He worked within the club in several roles during previous spells, circumstances that closely mirror the path Carrick took before landing the manager's job on a permanent basis.

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Carrick served on José Mourinho's coaching staff at United and spent a period under Ole Gunnar Solskjær, before both men left the club and each took up a coaching role away from Old Trafford.

McKenna took charge of Ipswich Town and earned promotion with them from League One to the Premier League. Carrick, meanwhile, became a permanent manager at Middlesbrough.

Stepping away from football for a while, McKenna left Ipswich before the start of the 2026-2027 season, though the length of his absence from coaching remains unclear.

According to the "Football FanCast" website, McKenna is preparing to return to coaching and is open to talks with Manchester United should the club move to sign him.

A return to Old Trafford would cost United extra, however. The agreement with Ipswich states that the club would receive 7 million pounds sterling if McKenna joins a new club before July 2027.

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Does McKenna surpass Carrick?

The report reckons McKenna surpasses Carrick in terms of what each has achieved in coaching so far.

True, McKenna has yet to work under the immense pressure of managing Manchester United, but he has racked up notable successes during his career.

Journalist Nick Ames called McKenna a "world-class coach" after he led Ipswich to promotion from League One to the Premier League in two consecutive seasons, then returned the team to the top flight once more following relegation.

Even so, the question of whether McKenna can handle the pressures of managing Manchester United remains unanswered. It also remains unclear whether Carrick is up to the task.