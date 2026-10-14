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Without scoring: Mbappe outdoes Messi in the Champions League

K. Mbappe
L. Messi
Roma vs Real Madrid
Roma
Real Madrid
Champions League
France
Argentina
Italy
Spain

The French star writes new history

Kylian Mbappe has already got the better of his former Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Lionel Messi in the Champions League, and the Real Madrid forward hasn't even kicked a ball against Roma yet.

Madrid head to the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday for their second game of the league phase.

Jose Mourinho's team sheet in the Italian capital puts Mbappe up front alongside Vinicius Junior and Yan Diomande.

Stats du Foot report that the Frenchman is making his 100th appearance in Europe's premier club competition.

That makes Mbappe the youngest player in history to reach 100 Champions League games, at 27 years and 298 days. Messi got there at 28 years and 84 days.

One goal in Rome would cap the night perfectly. Score against the Serie A side and Mbappe takes outright fifth place in the competition's all-time scoring charts.

The 27-year-old sits on 71 goals, level with Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.

Next on the list after Raul? Another Bernabeu great. Karim Benzema scored 90, which puts the Frenchman fourth in Champions League history.

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