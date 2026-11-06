With the numbers: Raphinha, Simeone's favourite "weak point"

Atletico Madrid host Barcelona the day after tomorrow, Sunday, in matchday 12 of the Spanish league.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona star Raphinha will come up against Diego Simeone, Atletico Madrid's coach, for the 11th time in the pair's careers.

The head-to-head record favours Raphinha. He has eight wins, one draw and a single defeat against the Argentine coach.

His goal contributions tell the same story: two goals and six assists, eight in total.

Next matches ATM LaLiga 15:00 BAR

Barca's last league win over Atleti came in the Brazilian's absence, and it was the only positive result Atletico managed in the matches Raphinha missed.

Hansi Flick changed Raphinha's position and handed him a new role, redeploying him as an out-and-out striker.

From the sidelines, with no part to play in the experiment, Simeone watched Raphinha's development with great admiration. On Sunday, the two meet again at the Metropolitano.

The Atletico coach first praised Raphinha two years ago. In the press conference before the clash at the Lluis Companys stadium, Simeone called the Brazilian one of the best players in La Liga, pointing to his ability to break through defences, his courage and his style of play.

The following night, the wearer of Barcelona's number 11 shirt proved the Argentine right. Yet Atletico Madrid settled the match with a late goal from Alexander Sorloth.

A year on, Simeone praised him again. Barcelona swept aside their guests Atletico Madrid at the Spotify Camp Nou, in a league match Alex Baena opened the scoring in.

Raphinha hit back with the equaliser, after one of his customary runs in behind the defenders, before Flick's players finished the job in a 3-1 win.

Defeat did nothing to temper Simeone's verdict afterwards: "I don't know how Raphinha didn't win the Ballon d'Or, because I pick him."

Lavishing more praise on the Brazilian, the Argentine added: "I like him a lot. He can play in every position, wherever you put him, and he scores wonderful goals."

In many ways, Raphinha is a perfect fit for Simeone's footballing philosophy. You could even call him the player best suited to applying the Argentine's ideas.

Raphinha has openly voiced his disappointment on more than one occasion at seeing his name left off the shortlists for individual awards. Yet Simeone placed him at the top of the most important one, shortly after Ousmane Dembele won it. Weeks later, Raphinha returned the compliment: "I have great affection for Cholo, he is an exceptional coach and I appreciate him a lot."

Barcelona missed Raphinha in the first leg of the Copa del Rey knockout round last season. Atletico clearly outplayed the Catalans, especially in a first half where Simeone's players swept them aside through counter-attacks and fast transitions.

One goal was all Barcelona needed to level the aggregate from the first leg, which ended in a 0-4 defeat at the Spotify Camp Nou. After the elimination, Raphinha lay on the pitch. Simeone went over and consoled him, supporting him as a father does his son.

Days before the second meeting in the Copa del Rey, Simeone spoke about Raphinha once more: "I like him a lot, because every time he takes part, it is enjoyable to watch his movements and his bursts in behind the defenders, his ability to break into spaces and his collective work."

The Brazilian had suffered an injury during that season's final international break, which cost him two Champions League matches.