The team of Trabzonspor beat Gaziantep 2-0 on Sunday in the tenth round of the Turkish league.

Stefan Savic opened the scoring in the final minute of the first half. Egyptian star Mohamed Salah swung in a corner, Ernest Muci nodded it on, and Savic bundled it home.

Muci grabbed the second himself on 61 minutes, lashing a powerful strike from outside the box into the Gaziantep net.

The win lifts Trabzonspor up to third in the Turkish league on 22 points, just 3 behind leaders Galatasaray.

Gaziantep, meanwhile, slip to 15th on 8 points after the defeat.