Bradley Barcola denied his compatriot Kylian Mbappe a slice of Champions League history, and he did it with a hat-trick against LASK Linz.

Liverpool won 6-3 in Austria on Wednesday in their second match of the league phase.

Barcola was the star of the night, bagging the first hat-trick of his career at the 206th attempt.

Statistics account "MisterChip" noted that Barcola's treble included the 1,000th Champions League goal scored by a French player, making France the second nation to hit that mark in the competition behind Brazil (1,149 goals).

Later that evening at the Stadio Olimpico, another Frenchman took centre stage as Real Madrid faced Roma in the same round.

Mbappe opened the scoring in the 25th minute, lashing a shot from the edge of the penalty area beyond the goalkeeper.

That strike would have been France's 1,000th in the competition. Barcola got there first.

Mbappe sits second on the all-time list of French scorers in the Champions League with 72 goals. Only Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema, on 90, is ahead of him.