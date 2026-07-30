Real Madrid have struck a deal with Fulham to sell striker Gonzalo Garcia this summer for 70 million euros.

According to "Cadena COPE" radio, Los Blancos have kept a buy-back option on the player, who made 39 appearances for the first team last season and scored eight goals, six of them in La Liga.

Gonzalo's exit extends Real Madrid's knack for turning "La Fabrica" graduates into cash. The club's youth academy keeps paying dividends.

On top of the 70 million euros for the striker, Madrid have banked profits from the sales of Nico Paz (60 million euros), Victor Munoz (20 million euros), Alvaro Rodriguez (12.5 million euros), Rafael Marin (15 million euros), Alex Jimenez (12.5 million euros), Mario Martin (3.5 million euros) and Fran Garcia (4 million euros).

Fulham's new manager Alvaro Arbeloa knows the player well. This will be the third time Gonzalo has worked under him, following spells with Real Madrid's reserve side and the first team, and now the Premier League awaits.

Once the deal is official, it should breathe fresh life into the hopes of young Brazilian Endrick, who is chasing his chance at Real Madrid after a loan move to Lyon midway through last season.