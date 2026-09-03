With an official statement: Asensio breaks his silence in the sex video case

Raúl Asencio has broken his silence. The Real Madrid defender was acquitted in the case involving the circulation of a sexual video that recently sparked widespread controversy, and he speaks out at a time when he faces another crisis after being convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The case took a new turn when the two young women who appeared in the video confirmed their withdrawal of the complaint against the four players accused. That prompted the public prosecution to drop its charge against the Madrid defender relating to the offence of disclosing secrets and violating privacy.

Alongside his former teammates at the Real Madrid academy, Ferran Ruiz, Juan Rodríguez and Andrés García, Asencio appeared before the court in relation to the case. The two young women then confirmed their pardon of the four accused before the judge of Criminal Court (number 5) in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

That withdrawal allowed the public prosecution to drop its charge relating to the offence of publishing or circulating intimate images and clips without the consent of those involved, a charge that had included Asencio and the rest of the accused. The withdrawal does not affect the charges relating to child pornography, however. Those are directed only at Ferran Ruiz, Juan Rodríguez and Andrés García, not Asencio.

Those charges are linked to the recording of a sexual video with a minor, as one of the two girls was 16 years old when the events took place in 2023. It is an offence in which the charge is not dropped merely by the withdrawal or pardon of the victim.

Asencio addressed all of this today, Thursday, in an official statement published following the ruling: "Today, after a long period of silence, and out of respect for judicial proceedings that I always believed in, I can say that I have been acquitted."

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He continued: "I believe the time has come to share a few words with you. During these months, I went through a difficult situation, and at times I had to see information and opinions about me being published before the courts had issued their ruling. I understand and respect the work of the media, and its right to convey information and express opinions, but I also believe it is important to remember that behind every piece of news there is a human being and a family, who live with the consequences of everything that is published."

"I always trusted that justice would ultimately set things right," he added. "And today, there is a judicial ruling that speaks for itself, and I receive it with peace of mind, and with a sense of relief, because I have become able to close a chapter that was very important in my life. I do not want to dwell at length on the noise or the difficult moments. I prefer to remember the support of the people who stood by my side, and believed in me throughout this period."

The Spanish defender went on: "I would also like to thank Real Madrid, and everyone at the club, for the confidence they showed in me, and for allowing me to continue working and developing, and to enjoy what I love more than anything: playing football."

"To those who spoke about me during these months, I ask them only, after the ruling has been issued, that this part of the story also be conveyed with the same degree of care," he continued. "I do not want to enter into any dispute or go back. I want to close this chapter with respect, with my head held high, and with a strong desire to move forward."

The alcohol incident

On the drink-driving conviction, Asencio said: "I would also like to address an incident relating to driving under the influence of alcohol. I deeply regret what happened, and I take full responsibility for it. It was an experience I learned from, and I am completely certain that it will not happen again."

He signed off: "Now I want to look ahead, and to continue working and developing, and to focus on what I love most: playing football. Now it is my turn to speak. And I agree completely with my coach (José Mourinho): 'not only on the pitch, but off it as well.' Hala Madrid. And there is no room for doubt about that."

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