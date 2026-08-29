With Álvarez absent: Atlético Madrid crush Sevilla to top La Liga

Atletico Madrid rediscovered their winning touch in La Liga, beating hosts Sevilla 3-1 on Saturday evening at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

They struck early. Alejandro Baena put the visitors ahead in the fourth minute.

Ademola Lookman doubled the lead in the 26th minute.

Baena then grabbed his second and Atleti's third in the 33rd minute.

Miguel Sierra pulled one back for Sevilla in the 66th minute.

The win lifted Atletico to seven points and, for now, top of La Liga, while Sevilla stayed on six in fifth place.

Julian Alvarez missed the Sevilla game, having skipped training amid uncertainty over his future. The forward wants a move to Barcelona, but his Madrid club refuses to negotiate with the Catalans.

Atleti opened their La Liga campaign with a 2-0 win over Malaga before drawing 2-2 with Villarreal.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the Kooora forums