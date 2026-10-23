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FBL-KSA-NASSR-ABHAAFP
GOAL
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With a stunning figure: Al-Hamdan makes headlines with Al-Nassr

Al-Faisaly vs Al Nassr FC
Al-Faisaly
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
A. Al-Hamdan
Saudi Arabia

The global star achieves a remarkable record

Abdullah Al-Hamdan handed Al-Nassr the perfect start against Al-Faisaly, striking inside the opening minutes of the eleventh-round clash in the Saudi Roshn Pro League.

The strike arrived in the fourth minute. It gave Al-Nassr an early lead and justified the faith of Australian coach Ange Postecoglou, who picked Al-Hamdan ahead of Brazilian Angelo Gabriel.

According to the "Opta" statistics network, Al-Hamdan scored the fastest goal of his career in the Saudi Pro League. He also took his tally to three this season, matching his best scoring return in a single campaign in the competition.

Four previous seasons had seen the Saudi striker reach three goals: 2019-2020, 2020-2021, 2023-2024 and 2025-2026. Repeat that this term and the chance remains to set a new personal best if he keeps scoring.

For Al-Hamdan, the goal delivers a timely lift. It came in the very first minutes of a match he started, proof he can seize his moment and hand Postecoglou an attacking option that paid off early against Al-Faisaly.

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