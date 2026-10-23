Abdullah Al-Hamdan handed Al-Nassr the perfect start against Al-Faisaly, striking inside the opening minutes of the eleventh-round clash in the Saudi Roshn Pro League.

The strike arrived in the fourth minute. It gave Al-Nassr an early lead and justified the faith of Australian coach Ange Postecoglou, who picked Al-Hamdan ahead of Brazilian Angelo Gabriel.

According to the "Opta" statistics network, Al-Hamdan scored the fastest goal of his career in the Saudi Pro League. He also took his tally to three this season, matching his best scoring return in a single campaign in the competition.

Four previous seasons had seen the Saudi striker reach three goals: 2019-2020, 2020-2021, 2023-2024 and 2025-2026. Repeat that this term and the chance remains to set a new personal best if he keeps scoring.

For Al-Hamdan, the goal delivers a timely lift. It came in the very first minutes of a match he started, proof he can seize his moment and hand Postecoglou an attacking option that paid off early against Al-Faisaly.