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Luis Suárez continues to enjoy his football despite turning 39, as he remains able to make a difference on the pitch and still wants to compete and win, even as he approaches the final stage of his professional career.

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The Uruguayan striker has produced solid numbers for Inter Miami this season, with 17 goals and 8 assists in 32 matches. Now comes the business end. His side face Columbus Crew over two matches in the first round of the Eastern Conference play-offs in Major League Soccer.

Speaking to the programme "Tot Costa" on Catalunya Ràdio, Suárez opened up about life in the United States. Enjoyment has come to the fore as he's got older, he explained, but he hasn't lost his competitive nature or his constant hunger to win. Numbers and statistics, he pointed out, remain especially important for strikers.

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He said: "You live things in a way that makes you try to enjoy it a little more, but you always keep that competitive DNA that makes you want to win. Football is based on statistics, even more so for a striker. As long as I am useful to the team, I feel at ease."

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Looking back on the end of last season, he added: "I didn't get the chance to play much at the end of last season, but I was calm because I gave everything I could. Winning the MLS title (for the first time in the club's history) was historic for the club."

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On why a number of stars are extending their careers, he explained: "Clearly the way of working now is not the same as it was 20 years ago when we started. Today you have many more tools to extend your career a little, because nutrition is different, as are physical preparation and recovery."

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Suárez's contract with Inter Miami runs out at the end of this year. Talks with the club's management about him carrying on are under way, though, as he confirmed: "As long as you feel you are able to contribute and help the team, we are talking with the club about continuing to move forward, because I feel I am in good shape and the club is happy."

What about retirement, both his own and that of his teammate and friend Lionel Messi? Suárez said: "It's difficult, but we will carry on as long as circumstances allow us. As long as we are enjoying it and continue to have fun, and we keep that competitive edge and the desire to win, we won't stop, neither him nor me nor anyone who has that ambition to achieve things."

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Asked whether the pair might end their careers at the same time, he replied: "Yes, but Messi has so much energy and desire to keep playing that I told him maybe I will be the one who stops at this point."

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As for the secret behind putting off retirement, he explained: "For now, as long as we are in good shape and enjoying it, we will keep playing. We feel we are in good form on a personal level, and we are not here just to be here."

Years alongside Messi have also shaped his own standing, and Suárez was clear about the effect: "Having the best player in the world and in history benefits you, because he makes things very easy for you, and clearly it always works in your favour."

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That spotlight cuts both ways, he added: "Inter Miami are one of the teams that attract the most attention in the world because Leo is here. If we lose a final, it is news all over the world, but if we win it, they play down its importance. That is the level of attention and the extra pressure we face."

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